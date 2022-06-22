Wed, 22 Jun, 2022 - 10:33

Ryanair celebrates 35 years at Cork Airport

The European low-cost carrier commenced operations in June 1987. Since then, Ryanair has grown to become the largest operator at Ireland’s second busiest airport

RYANAIR is today celebrating 35 years of operating from Cork Airport.

The airline began flying from Cork in 1987 when a service to London-Luton was established.

Ryanair has grown to become one of the world’s largest airlines and is currently the largest operator at Cork Airport. 

This year, Ryanair will operate 27 routes to destinations across the UK, France, Spain, Portugal, Italy and Poland.

It recently announced two new, twice-weekly winter services to Rome-Fiumicino and Newcastle.

Acting managing director at Cork Airport, Roy O’Driscoll said: “We’re particularly delighted to celebrate 35 years of Ryanair operations at Cork Airport. With 27 scheduled services this year, 2022 has really shown the growth trajectory that Ryanair are on in Cork and across their route network. 

"We’re delighted with the winter schedule announced today which will see the extension of a number of summer routes into the winter but in particular, the addition of Rome and Newcastle.” 

Head of communication at Ryanair, Jade Kirwan said: “Ryanair is delighted to mark the milestone of 35 years of operations from Cork Airport since the first flight to London Luton in 1987, providing an abundance of choice for our Cork customers. 

"This summer we will operate over 240 weekly flights across 25 routes, including exciting destinations such as Alghero, Barcelona, and Venice, and look forward to the upcoming Winter schedule with new routes to Newcastle and Rome."

