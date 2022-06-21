North Cork tenor awarded Cork Person of the Month

A CORK tenor has hit a high note after receiving a birthday present like none other following several decades in the industry.

Charleville man Kevin Owens saw his career honoured with a Cork Person of the Month Award on his 88th birthday.

Mr Owens already boasts a Lifetime Achievement Award from the Artane Boys Band who he toured with in the US.

He was also the first singer to perform in Croke Park during All-Ireland Finals. His concerts, records, radio and television performances have earned him many accolades, including a Papal Medal for his church choral work.

His name will now go forward for possible selection as Cork Person of the Year at a Gala Awards Lunch on January 27, 2023.

The tenor previously released albums with the band including his local anthem ‘Dear Old Charleville’.

For many years, Kevin was the headline act in hundreds of concerts across Ireland.

Liscarroll poet, Philip Egan, who is among those who nominated Kevin for the award, described the tenor with fondness.

“He is one of the true legends of Charleville and North Cork," he said. "His singing voice has endured over many decades and I was honoured to write a tribute poem about him a few years ago.”

Kevin began his singing career at a young age in school plays with the C.B.S. and the local St. Colman’s Players Dramatic Society. His talent as a singer was immediately recognised, and he won many awards at annual Feis Ceoil competitions, including the most prestigious trophy; the John McCormack Cup.

In the mid-1970’s, he collaborated with famed musician and composer Bernard Geary on records which included the songs ‘Dear Old Charleville’, ‘The Meeting Of The Waters’, and ‘Over Here’.

Kevin built a following as a soloist in Holy Cross Church starting back in 1952, and continues to be involved in choral and church choirs today. He was presented with the Benemerenti medal and scroll, a prestigious papal award, for his services to church choirs and song in 1994 by the then Bishop of Cloyne, Dr John Magee.

Kevin Owens said he will treasure the award.

“It was a marvellous career and top of my list up to now was singing in Croke Park before 70,000 people and the TV audience. But now this award has taken over as my number one achievement, especially in my twilight years, and I really treasure it.”