Mon, 20 Jun, 2022 - 14:26

Cork bar offers to pay a month's rent for perfect person to relocate and work with them

The bar, up and running since the pandemic, the 100 seater cocktail and tasting plate bar is looking for the ideal candidate to deliver delicious drinks with a cheeky smile or wink.
The company is looking for someone who can “input their own personality and ideas into ii’s tribe and service”

Roisin Burke

A Cork bar is offering to pay rent for the right person if they can find the perfect mixologist for their business.

Aye (ii) is part of the Crawford and Co and O’Sho family and is located on Anglesea Street.

The company is looking for someone who can “input their own personality and ideas into ii’s tribe and service” creating “bespoke theatrical seasonal menus.” The individual is expected to have three years of mixology experience and on-the-job training will be provided also.

The chosen candidate will be asked to liaise with senior management and head chef to create Eatertainment events and promotions as well as overseeing the business “in the absence of the manager.” In return, for four evenings of service, the mixologist will be entitled to 29 days holidays, including Bank Holidays as well as on-duty meals and tea and coffee.

As well as this, one month’s accommodation can be included if it is a relocation situation.

For more information, check out their job post here.

cork businesscork city centre
