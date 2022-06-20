Cocaine addiction on the rise in Cork, says treatment centre 

Tabor Group is reporting a “pattern of increased cocaine use” and says that cocaine has surpassed cannabis as the second most common problem drug among its clients in Cork.
A recent report by the Health Research Board (HRB) showed that treatment for problem cocaine use has tripled since 2015.
Treatment data for last year showed a “tipping point in Irish addiction trends”, with cocaine overtaking heroin as the number one problem drug in cases reported to the HRB and the most common drug in new cases.
Tabor Group clinical director Mick Devine said that the uptick in cocaine use reported by the HRB is “definitely” reflected on the ground in Cork.
“The HRB reports a threefold increase in the number of people with cocaine problems,” said Mr Devine. “We would certainly see an increase in the number of people presenting who say that cocaine is part of the problem.”
The Tabor Group’s annual report for 2021 shows that while alcohol remains the main source of addiction problems in Cork, half of the clients said they have issues with both alcohol and drugs.