Fri, 17 Jun, 2022 - 12:38

Planning application lodged for extension of Cork theatre

A decision on the planning application is due in late July.
Planning application lodged for extension of Cork theatre

A CGI of the proposed extension of the Granary Theatre. Image via the Design Statement prepared by KOBW Architects.

Amy Nolan

University College Cork (UCC) has submitted a planning application for an extension of its Granary Theatre.

The application, lodged with Cork City Council, seeks permission for the demolition of the existing two-storey south entrance porch to the theatre and the construction of a two-storey extension to the south of the existing building located on Dyke Parade.

The extension, if given the go-ahead, would see an entrance foyer, store and accessible dressing room at ground floor level with a foyer, corridor and dressing rooms at first floor level with signage on the south elevation.

A CGI of the proposed extension of the Granary Theatre. Image via the Design Statement prepared by KOBW Architects.
A CGI of the proposed extension of the Granary Theatre. Image via the Design Statement prepared by KOBW Architects.

The application also seeks permission for other site works including the reconfiguration of the existing courtyard.

In the design statement accompanying the application, it states that the Granary Theatre was constructed in the mid-1990s and has played “a key role in the cultural development at UCC and in the wider city”.

“Theatres are now interdisciplinary species incorporating live performances of all kinds, such as theatre, music, and dance and digital media (AR/VR), digital visual design, fine art, makerspace practices.

“The Granary Theatre’s facilities need to be fully inclusive. The control room, dressing rooms, technical rooms and lighting gantries all need to be accessible to persons with disabilities.

“This is not the case at present and the proposed extension to the south of the building is designed to be accessible to all,” the statement continues.

A decision on the planning application is due in late July.

Read More

Plans to develop Cork fort as arts and cultural venue take a step forward

More in this section

In the Hospital Sick Male Patient Sleeps on the Bed. Heart Rate Monitor Equipment is on His Finger. More than 70 patients without beds in Cork hospitals this morning
Messages from afar: Cork soldier among troops sending Father's Day wishes Messages from afar: Cork soldier among troops sending Father's Day wishes
Major operation off Cork coast stood down as a false alarm 'with good intent' Major operation off Cork coast stood down as a false alarm 'with good intent'
cork artsucc
'Miraculous': Missing equipment recovered by Cork club after social media appeal

'Miraculous': Missing equipment recovered by Cork club after social media appeal

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

"We've saved eight lives this year alone thanks to Tesco funding" "We've saved eight lives this year alone thanks to Tesco funding"
Social media is buzzing as air passengers breeze through Shannon Airport Social media is buzzing as air passengers breeze through Shannon Airport
New Cork service offers fun childcare at affordable rates New Cork service offers fun childcare at affordable rates

Latest

Echo 130Echo 130

National News

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more