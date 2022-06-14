Plans to develop Cork fort as arts and cultural venue take a step forward

Plans for a €280,000 transformation of Cork’s historic Elizabeth Fort to develop it as an outdoor arts and cultural venue took a step forward at last night’s full council meeting as Cork city councillors approved the Part 8 planning for the scheme.

The key elements of the Elizabeth Fort Outdoor Public Spaces Scheme include the creation of a timber-framed stage structure, with a removable waterproof covering; electrical upgrade works which will allow for new power outlets around the fort; the retrofitting of seating to the existing stone upstands around the perimeter planting area, and an improved planting scheme for the perimeter green areas.

Cork City Council was awarded €250,000 by the Department of Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media to adapt and improve the outdoor space at Elizabeth Fort on Barrack St without compromising the fort’s current use as a visitor attraction.

Match funding from Cork City Council of at least €27,777 is also a requirement for the project.

The scheme went to public consultation in March and a total of six submissions were received in relation to the proposed works.

Report from Cork City Council

In a report to councillors, the city council’s director of strategic and economic development, Fearghal Reidy stated that all submissions have been “duly considered” and the key concerns raised “have been addressed where possible”.

Following the public consultation, a number of conditions were attached to the scheme.

One states that Cork City Council will carry out a noise report by a suitably qualified noise or acoustic specialist to cover any events that may occur at the venue.

The noise report will be commissioned prior to any events taking place and will set out recommendations in terms of noise limitation and reduction, to ensure compliance with the relevant standards.

Another stipulates that Cork City Council will develop Standard Operating Procedures and an Event Management Plan regarding the use of the outdoor stage at Elizabeth Fort prior to any events taking place.

Communication procedures in relation to local residents are to be included as a priority item in the Standard Operating Procedures.

According to the report, it is envisaged that events may take place during the day or evening but in all cases, patrons will be required to vacate the premises no later than 11pm.

Project welcomed

Speaking at last night’s council meeting, Independent councillor and historian Kieran McCarthy said the Part 8 investment in Elizabeth Fort is “a very important step toward fulfilling the fort’s potential”.

“Citizens like myself and others in the chamber who engage with the fort in heritage circles wish to see its maximisation as a regional heritage gem.

“Over the years investment has been piecemeal but important pieces such as reopening the ramparts, the construction of the mini information centre, and the employment through the contracting of staff to show people around – these have been game-changers.

“This Part 8 adds an important stage and performance element – we all saw last year how theatres like The Everyman harnessed the public realm space of the historic parade ground.

“I think all too often we can lose sight of how we harness our cultural heritage and its multiple strands and how we can splice them together to create future collaborations and future projects,” he continued.

Independent councillor Mick Finn was also among those to voice his support for the project which he said marks "a great mix of the old and the new" and will give the city “a new entertainment venue as well as a historical venue and a tourism venue”.