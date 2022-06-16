Cork's Singh family finally call Ireland home

JUNE 13 will be a day to remember for the Singh family from India, who have spent four and a half years in the direct provision centre on Kinsale Rd, as they received permission to remain in Ireland.

Speaking to The Echo, Raminder Singh said his solicitor video-called him and showed the letter prior to receiving the letter in the post.

Raminder, his wife Harinder, and their three adult children, Sandeep, 23, Gursewak, 21, and Gurcharan, 19, told The Echo they were surprised, relieved, and very happy to be told they could stay in Ireland.

During the pandemic, the Singh family gathered a great deal of goodwill from local Cork people when they made and donated face masks to members of the public.

“The way we think is if there is any problem, and you can help, you have to help,” Raminder said.

Their kindness was repaid when an electric bike, bought by Raminder for his son Gurswak was stolen, and Cork people rallied and raised over €1,600 for the family to replace the bicycle.

Raminder, who works as a tiler, said he hopes to eventually buy a home in Ireland and live here with his family.

“I want to keep working, pay my taxes, and eventually buy a home.”

The Singh family had a celebration at the direct provision centre on Kinsale Rd after hearing the good news. Raminder said the kids in particular were very excited.

“The children were very very happy, we had a bit of a party, and a lot of people came along.”

The Singh family thanked the Government and Justice Minister Helen McEntee for the decision to allow them to stay in Ireland.

“I want to thank the Government and the Minister for Justice. The Irish people have been very good to me, they have supported me so much. So many people have helped me. Too many people.”