A puck around at Haulbowline: Iraqi refugee shows off hurling prowess in Cork

Iraqi refugee Abood Al Jumaili, also known as Bonnar O Loinsigh, spent some time in Cork recently and played a little hurling on an Irish Navy ship in Haulbowline.

The hurler was born in Baghdad and came to Ireland in 2008 at the age of nine.

Now the first-ever Diversity and Inclusion Ambassador for Dublin GAA and their sponsors AIG, Abood is sharing the GAA love around Ireland by having a puck around in a variety of settings.

Speaking to The Echo Mr Al Jumaili said it was a great pleasure to meet with the Irish Navy senior management officials and personnel at the Naval base in Cork.

“It was a very interesting insight to the work the Navy do on a daily basis both nationally and internationally. I really found it interesting and exciting!

“We discussed many topics including diversity, inclusion and integration within the Irish Defence Forces.

"We also discussed the need for the force to reflect our overall society in protecting Ireland’s interests at and from the sea, protecting Ireland's Sea Lines of Communications, Fisheries and offshore resources. I look forward to our future work together.”

A member of the St John's Ballinteer club in Dublin, the Diversity and Inclusion Ambassador shared a clip of his skills on the ship for all to see on his Twitter page saying:

From the city of #Baghdad to pucking a sliotar on the #IrishNavy ship in #Haulbowline, Co. #Cork - Now that’s lovely #hurling!