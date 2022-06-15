Wed, 15 Jun, 2022 - 10:54

Contractor engaged for the removal of trawler wreck in West Cork 

The wreck will be transported overseas by barge for disposal. 
Fishing trawler 'Sceptre' sank whilst moored at Keelbeg Pier in Union Hall in February. The vessel hadn't been fishing for years and a decision was to be made on her future.  There was no crew on board when she sank. Photo: Andy Gibson.

Echo reporter

Cork County Council has announced that it has engaged a contractor for the removal of the wreck of the trawler, MV Sceptre, at Union Hall.

Works commenced on the removal on Monday. 

A spokesperson for Cork County Council said that the works will result in the removal of the wreck by barge for transport to an overseas licensed facility where it will be disposed of in line with environmental requirements.

"All works are taking place in keeping with relevant health and safety standards. Accordingly, access to the pier and its environs will be restricted throughout the duration of these works," the local authority said. 

Further information can be found on Notice to Mariners No. 12 of 2022 available at www.corkcoco.ie.

Cork County Council said it will will ensure Keelbeg Pier is reopened as soon as possible and regrets any inconvenience that may be caused.

