Big love for the 'Echooooo!' 130th birthday has people sharing the grá for the iconic paper

The first Evening Echo was sold on the streets of Cork on June 14, 1892.

A hundred and thirty years - and around 140,000 editions later, and the Echo (the Evening was dropped when it became a morning paper in 2019) is still going strong.

On the 130 birthday of the iconic Cork paper, social media saw people all across the county sharing in the celebrations with personal tributes to the publication.

The Echo and Echo Live were feeling the love online on this big birthday milestone.

The Echo has served Cork City and its people so well in that time.Second only of course to the English Market.Never underestimate the importance of local. — pat o connell (@pattheenglishm1) June 13, 2022

A Cork paper steeped in local news and one us Corkonians are so very proud of. Congrats to all at the Echo, past and present, and to it's loyal editor @MauriceGubbins who hit the nail on the head "Our ethic will remain the same:- Cork news and Cork sport for Cork people."👏👏👏 https://t.co/wteDPC7W80 — John Ger O Riordan (@johnger60) June 14, 2022

“…you could set your watch by the early afternoon surge of news literally exploding onto the streets as squadrons of Echo Boys raced from Bowling Green St, heralded by the evocative sound of: “E-eecho! Eve-a-ning E-eecho!”. https://t.co/CJaHEeDeQv — JennïeØSullivân (@OSullivanJennie) June 14, 2022

THE date was Tuesday, June 14, 1892, and on the streets of Cork, a new arrival came onto the scene:

The Cork Evening Echo.🏵️🍀🏵️🍀🏵️



1896...1964

1955...1970 pic.twitter.com/ABQq6T5QPO — John (@John71610523) June 13, 2022

Happy Birthday - Evening Echo.

honoured to be included The Echo 130 Years a-Growing.

ALSO in todays Echo is an ab cool supplement celebrating the Birthday Girl's highlights and memories. A lovely keepsake - or a special surprise to pop in the post for those away from home.

Tx Cx pic.twitter.com/s1cxij730W — Conal Creedon (@ConalCreedon) June 14, 2022

On a day which represents such a significant milestone for @echolivecork on its 130th birthday.....this beautiful piece by John Dolan is well worth a few minutes of your time. Not only is it well crafted but its is stunning in its appearance. https://t.co/rquZWPGNxV — Mikie Sheehan (@giosheehan) June 14, 2022