Tue, 14 Jun, 2022 - 11:38

Big love for the 'Echooooo!' 130th birthday has people sharing the grá for the iconic paper

On the 130 birthday of the iconic Cork paper, The Echo was feeling the love.

Roisin Burke

The first Evening Echo was sold on the streets of Cork on June 14, 1892.

A hundred and thirty years - and around 140,000 editions later, and the Echo (the Evening was dropped when it became a morning paper in 2019) is still going strong.

On the 130 birthday of the iconic Cork paper, social media saw people all across the county sharing in the celebrations with personal tributes to the publication.

The Echo and Echo Live were feeling the love online on this big birthday milestone.

 

  

 

  

 

