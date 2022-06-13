Cork woman Clare Sands has music and the sea in her blood

A proud sixth-generation fiddler who is carrying on the ancient Irish traditions we all know and love, Clare Sands is pushing the boundaries of the musical art form while respecting the history of folk.

A woman of many talents, Clare has a black belt in karate as well as medals for representing Ireland, but among her many hobbies, the musician said the sea carries the key to her soul.

“The sea is the love of my life. It is a constant companion, it is always there, but it never demands anything of you.”

The bilingual singer, who flicks between English and Irish tunes, is about to kick off four months of gigging as festival season begins and the multi-talented musician who can turn her hands to 10 instruments, said she can’t wait to get going.

“I’m mainly a fiddler, I also play the cello a bit and the viola, but I also play the guitar, drums and bass, but they rarely come out”.

A Whitechurch woman, Clare now splits her time between Cork and Belfast as well as frequently flying off for festivals and musical obligations here and there.

“I get to travel the world, playing music and meeting loads of new people,” Clare said, describing the best thing about her lifestyle.

In her late 20s, she is all about pushing boundaries and “keeping it lit”.

“In general, I’m very rational, very logical, but I’m also very spontaneous. In general, I embrace life with open arms.”

Carrying on the songs she learned as a child

Clare is very proud of her role in carrying on the songs that she learned from her family as a child.

“I’m a sixth-generation fiddler and I’m keeping the songs and music and traditions alive for the next generation, I’m very proud of that.”

While music is her passion, the sea is her love.

“While music is obviously there, I love the sea and going to the beach. I’ve been in and around the water since I can remember, swimming and kayaking, it’s a great way of life. There is a very social community around sea swimming, and you learn a lot about nature and the sea.”

Although a young woman, Clare has a wealth of experience in the music industry performing solo and collaboratively and she believes very strongly in a good work-life balance.

“I would be big on taking time for myself, a nice coffee, a sea swim, It’s important to look after yourself.”

The musician said she would be a fairly chilled-out character who tries not to sweat the small stuff.

Repeating wise words once shared with her, Clare said: “You worry, you die, you don’t worry, you die.”

A necessary evil of being in the music industry is self-promotion and with it, social media.

“It’s a necessary evil, you can’t be in the music industry without it but I try not to be on it all the time. There is good and bad with it. Some good, a lot of bad.”

As a person, Clare said she loves a little bit of dark humour and feels honesty is the secret to being someone special in the eyes of others.

“I’m a big fan of dark humour and honesty, I think they go hand in hand, and they make a real character.”

A busy summer ahead

With several big gigs coming up including Body and Soul and Glastonbury in the UK, Clare is taking some time to rest the bones ahead of what will be a manic summer.

“I’m finally releasing an album I’ve been working on for the past three years, and I’ve a massive show coming up in St Luke’s in October.”

Clare said after Covid she is delighted to see the pace of life picking up again.

“I was living in Connemara, Galway for most of the pandemic and it was lovely, I felt very lucky to be there. I missed music and the opportunity to play for people, that always puts a pep in my step, but I enjoyed the solitude for a time.”

At the time, Clare was completing a masters in the composition of music in UL remotely from Connemara and it was a good time to be in the rural location.

“I felt very lucky and privileged to be there, I understand not everyone had it as easy as me.” Living life to the fullest in every sense of the word, she re-emphasised the impact of the ocean and sea on her perception of the world.

“A sea swim is the best start to the day, and I start most days that way. It rejuvenates and revives, it’s good for the soul.”