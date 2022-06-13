Cork teen hopes to become advocate for change after teaming up with dad to create fashion line 

A WEST Cork teenager who has Down syndrome is hoping to become an advocate for change after teaming up with her dad to create a fashion line.

Jessie Waschkowitz, from Castletownbere, and her father, Reinhard, have captured hearts with their efforts to promote diversity.

Three years ago, the 18-year-old became known as Cork’s only remaining apprentice blacksmith. At the time, Reinhard said he was the proudest dad in the world, seeing her carry on the family tradition. Jessie heats pieces of wrought iron to make sculptures and jewellery to sell.

Jessie, Reinhard and his partner, Suki, are now ready to break into the fashion industry, but in the most inspiring way.

While their new venture, Born Transcendent, is targeted at fashionistas, it also has a deeper message.

Celebrating people with Down syndrome

Born Transcendent is set to launch online on Monday, June 20. The store will offer clothing that celebrates people with Down syndrome. Stock will include everything from baby-grows to sweatshirts.

Jessie Waschkowitz has teamed up with her father to create a fashion line. Picture Dan Linehan

Reinhard said the baby-grow was a very special design because it’s heartbreaking for new parents who never hear the word ‘congratulations’, if their baby has Down syndrome.

“Instead of using the words ‘Down syndrome’, we always say ‘born transcendent,’ Reinhard said. “People often don’t know what to say when a baby is born with Down syndrome. They don’t want to say congratulations, but they can and they should. We don’t see Down syndrome as a disability, but as a super extra ability. Ten or 20 years ago, people would say that a baby was born with Down syndrome. Maybe in the future, we can say they were born transcendent.”

The baby clothes will serve as a gesture of encouragement for parents.

“That’s encouragement for the mother, the father, the brother, and the sister. In fact, it’s the first compliment they’ll have, from when the baby is born, given by the people around them.”

Nonetheless, Jessie is keen to see fashion lovers from all walks of life sporting their designs.

“Jessie, Suki, and I don’t just want people with Down syndrome to feel this connection,” Reinhard said. “We would love to see an adult wearing the clothing as much as a baby or young child. Whether we are born transcendent or not, let’s all stand together for equality.”

Hope to create employment opportunities

The trio is keen to generate enough business to employ other people with Down syndrome.

“Jessie is employed as a model and designer,” Reinhard said. “Hopefully, we will be able to transfer this to other people in the future, too. That is our hope.”

Reinhard said it can be difficult to find support to help people with Down syndrome thrive in an entrepreneurial context.

“Authorities want to babysit people with Down syndrome. They don’t want to bring them along or show their incredible abilities. It seems like they are disinterested, both on a national and international level. For this reason, we have to go our own way. We have to be creative and take our own road. Our hope is that Jessie’s message can travel across the world.”

Reinhard described Jessie’s qualities as “out of this world”. “The way they can bring emotions across and touch someone else’s emotions has amazed us over the years,” Reinhard said. “People with Down syndrome have their own way of living their emotions to the full. When we described the qualities Jessie has, we always said they were out of this world. The only way to describe the out-of-this-world abilities of people with Down syndrome is transcendent.

“You can’t explain why this person touches your feelings and gets to places other people don’t. This is where the Born Transcendent name came from. We wanted to pay tribute to people with Down syndrome, because they bring so much to society and the world. They can change people’s minds and emotions instantly.”

Jessie’s message of diversity began with her sculptures. “All people are wonderful. Every figure is different, because it’s hand-forged,” Jessie said. “All people are magnificent, but we are all different.”

The teenager is looking forward to watching the business grow. “I am totally proud of myself, even though I’m a bit nervous.”