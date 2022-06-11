Carnival of Science taking place in Cork this weekend 

The unmissable weekend features more than 45 different science-based activities, including shows in a circus big top, scientists on stilts, a pop-up planetarium, as well as a 40 foot inflatable walkthrough digestive system for those with the guts to go inside.
Seated shows in the Big Top are on the half-hour starting at 11.30am and the Little Top every hour from 12pm, and all live shows are approximately 35-45 minutes in duration. Sign language interpretation is available at live show performances and for ad hoc requests.
Hands-on workshops will offer the chance try out everything from sampling DNA and checking out the inner workings of robots, to making your own battery or hand sanitiser.