Fri, 10 Jun, 2022 - 11:13

Gardaí issue traffic and transport updates ahead of concerts at Cork venue

Seven concerts will be held at the venue from June 15-26 with Gardaí advising that a traffic management plan will be in place to assist in the smooth running of these events.
Gardaí issue traffic and transport updates ahead of concerts at Cork venue

Gardaí have issued a number of traffic and transport updates ahead of a series of gigs set to take place in Musgrave Park over the coming weeks. Pictured in 2019 is the crowd waiting for George Ezra to arrive on stage. Picture: Jim Coughlan.

Amy Nolan

Gardaí have issued a number of traffic and transport updates ahead of a series of gigs set to take place in Cork's Musgrave Park over the coming weeks.

Seven concerts will be held at the venue from June 15-26, with Gardaí advising that a traffic management plan will be in place to assist in the smooth running of these events.

In a statement, Gardaí said it is anticipated crowds of over 15,000 will attend each night and have advised concertgoers to allow more time to get to the venue.

Gardaí have also appealed to people to park at a designated area and to be mindful of the residents in the locality.

Parking & drop off area 

Vehicles wishing to drop off people attending the concert should use the designated setdown and pick-up area on the Tramore Road.

Motorists can access the Tramore Road via the Togher slip road from the N40 east or west.

There will be no access to this drop-off location from the Kinsale Road.

Egress from the set-down area on the Tramore Road is as follows:

Take a left onto Lower Friars Walk, a left from Lower Friars Walk onto Connolly Road and a left at the traffic lights onto Lower Pouladuff Road to return to N40 east or west.

Transport 

The drop-off area for taxis is the green on the left of Curragh Road as you pass the junction of Tory Top Road and Pearse Road.

Large public service vehicles are to set down and pick up on Curragh Road outside Cork City Football Club.

Route 203: (Farranree – City Centre – Ballyphehane) will drop you within walking distance to Musgrave Park.

The full timetable is available at www.buseireann.ie.

Following the concert, Gardaí have asked concertgoers to follow the direction of Gardaí and stewards.

“The attendance is expected to be in the region of 15,000 each night so we would ask for everyone to have patience when leaving the stadium and its environs and be respectful to residents,” Gardaí said.

Parking 

Parking is available at Cork City Council carparks:

•Paul Street 

•North Main Street 

•Grand Parade

Road closures

From 4pm the following roads will be closed on the days of the concerts:

•Junction of Kinsale Road and Tramore Road 

•Junction of Kinsale Road and Pease Road 

•Junction of Tramore Road and Lower Friars Walk.

•Junction of Pearse Road and Connolly Road 

•Junction of Botanic Road and Tory Top Road 

•Junction of Kent Road and Tory Top Road 

Local access for residents will be maintained.

Acts set to perform at Musgrave Park over the coming weeks include Gerry Cinnamon, Picture This, Lewis Capaldi and Dermot Kennedy.

Read More

WATCH: Elton John shares glimpse into his ‘biggest and best’ tour yet ahead of Cork gig

More in this section

Freedom of the City of Cork awarded to 'truly outstanding' Mary Crilly in historic ceremony  Freedom of the City of Cork awarded to 'truly outstanding' Mary Crilly in historic ceremony 
Families turning to Penny Dinners in absence of school lunches during summer break Families turning to Penny Dinners in absence of school lunches during summer break
Public consultation opens on plans for social housing on brownfield site in Cork city  Public consultation opens on plans for social housing on brownfield site in Cork city 
entertainmentcork traffic
Plans lodged for major mixed-use development in Cork town

Plans lodged for major mixed-use development in Cork town

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Social media is buzzing as air passengers breeze through Shannon Airport Social media is buzzing as air passengers breeze through Shannon Airport
"We've saved eight lives this year alone thanks to Tesco funding" "We've saved eight lives this year alone thanks to Tesco funding"
New Cork service offers fun childcare at affordable rates New Cork service offers fun childcare at affordable rates

Latest

National News

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more