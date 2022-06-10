Gardaí issue traffic and transport updates ahead of concerts at Cork venue

Gardaí have issued a number of traffic and transport updates ahead of a series of gigs set to take place in Cork's Musgrave Park over the coming weeks.

Seven concerts will be held at the venue from June 15-26, with Gardaí advising that a traffic management plan will be in place to assist in the smooth running of these events.

In a statement, Gardaí said it is anticipated crowds of over 15,000 will attend each night and have advised concertgoers to allow more time to get to the venue.

Gardaí have also appealed to people to park at a designated area and to be mindful of the residents in the locality.

Parking & drop off area

Vehicles wishing to drop off people attending the concert should use the designated setdown and pick-up area on the Tramore Road.

Motorists can access the Tramore Road via the Togher slip road from the N40 east or west.

There will be no access to this drop-off location from the Kinsale Road.

Egress from the set-down area on the Tramore Road is as follows:

Take a left onto Lower Friars Walk, a left from Lower Friars Walk onto Connolly Road and a left at the traffic lights onto Lower Pouladuff Road to return to N40 east or west.

Transport

The drop-off area for taxis is the green on the left of Curragh Road as you pass the junction of Tory Top Road and Pearse Road.

Large public service vehicles are to set down and pick up on Curragh Road outside Cork City Football Club.

Route 203: (Farranree – City Centre – Ballyphehane) will drop you within walking distance to Musgrave Park.

The full timetable is available at www.buseireann.ie.

Following the concert, Gardaí have asked concertgoers to follow the direction of Gardaí and stewards.

“The attendance is expected to be in the region of 15,000 each night so we would ask for everyone to have patience when leaving the stadium and its environs and be respectful to residents,” Gardaí said.

Parking

Parking is available at Cork City Council carparks:

•Paul Street

•North Main Street

•Grand Parade

Road closures

From 4pm the following roads will be closed on the days of the concerts:

•Junction of Kinsale Road and Tramore Road

•Junction of Kinsale Road and Pease Road

•Junction of Tramore Road and Lower Friars Walk.

•Junction of Pearse Road and Connolly Road

•Junction of Botanic Road and Tory Top Road

•Junction of Kent Road and Tory Top Road

Local access for residents will be maintained.

Acts set to perform at Musgrave Park over the coming weeks include Gerry Cinnamon, Picture This, Lewis Capaldi and Dermot Kennedy.