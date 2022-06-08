Wed, 08 Jun, 2022 - 10:37

WATCH: Elton John shares glimpse into his ‘biggest and best’ tour yet ahead of Cork gig

The 'Rocket Man' hitmaker’s tour restarted in Europe just over two weeks ago, with shows in cities such as Oslo, Frankfurt, Leipzig, Bern and Milan.
Sir Elton John has released a new video giving fans a glimpse into his Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour ahead of his performance in Páirc Uí Chaoimh next month. Photo credit should read: Matt Crossick/PA Wire

Amy Nolan

Sir Elton John has released a new video giving fans a glimpse into his Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour ahead of his performance in Páirc Uí Chaoimh next month.

John’s tour had a few setbacks after the singer took a fall that required surgery forcing him to reschedule shows. He later tested positive for Covid-19 and had to postpone two shows in Dallas.

However, the star has made a triumphant return to stages across Europe in recent weeks, with a new clip released by the artist giving an insight into the scale of production of his tour.

“This is the biggest and best production I’ve ever had and I am loving every moment of performing for you all,” he wrote.

John, who was knighted for services to music and charity in 1998, has sold more than 300 million records worldwide during a pop career spanning more than five decades.

A biopic based on his life and career was released in 2019, with Taron Egerton taking on the role of the pop star.

Elton John plays Páirc Uí Chaoimh on Friday, July 1.

Some tickets for the show are still available on Ticketmaster.

<p>A trendy new bar is looking for a Cork artist to help them put their stamp on the city with a native design from local talent.</p>

New Cork venue calls on inspired artists to design it's look

READ NOW

