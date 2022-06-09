Pictures: ‘Happy out’ after first day of Leaving Cert exams in Cork

“The lads were happy out. They were all smiling and looking forward to their next exam. They seemed to be very happy with English Paper 1. It was a good start for the Rí students.”
The principal was full of praise for the 106 Leaving Cert students who started their exams yesterday.
“It was lovely to have the actual exams back, that sort of feel around the school. You can’t beat the experience of sitting the exams in-house. They have missed out on that experience.”
“The Leaving Certificate is a stepping stone. The pathways that exist in education now are brilliant. We have noticed this year a bit of interest in apprenticeship routes, which is good. There is more choice for students nowadays. It used to be the case of the Leaving Cert or bust, now it plays to people’s strengths. The exams do try to recognise people’s strengths in different areas.”
North Monastery Secondary School principal Tony McSweeney said there was a “nervous apprehension” among his Leaving Certificate students before they commenced their exams.
“Our Junior Cycle students were very relaxed and calm.”