Pictures: Minister pays special visit to Cork primary school

Minister Foley also viewed the school extension which recently commenced construction work.
“We put a pile of effort into getting the school ready for the big day. It was fabulous. Minister Foley was lovely. She was great with the students. She spent so much time talking to the children. She was very much interested in what they were all about. She met and addressed the whole community,” he said.
“It was a great day for the school and the local community. There was music, dancing, and singing. There was a carnival atmosphere,” said Mr Mather, who was appointed principal of the co-educational primary school in January 2021.
“She went into first and second class and she spent a lot of time with the kiddies there. She had loads of questions for them. She was looking at our classroom extension. She then did a podcast interview with one of our sixth-class pupils. The children were at the centre of her visit, and she wanted to spend most of her time with them,” he added.