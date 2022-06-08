Pictures: Minister pays special visit to Cork primary school

THE Minister for Education Norma Foley visited Aghabullogue NS this week where she met with students, staff members, and local community groups.

Norma Foley, TD Minister for Education chatting with Emily Galvin from 1st/ 2nd class during her visit to Aghabullogue NS. Picture; Eddie O'Hare

Minister Foley also viewed the school extension which recently commenced construction work.

School principal Michael Mather said the ministerial visit was very successful.

Norma Foley, TD Minister for Education chatting with Michael Twomey and other pupils during her visit to Aghabullogue NS. Picture; Eddie O'Hare

“We put a pile of effort into getting the school ready for the big day. It was fabulous. Minister Foley was lovely. She was great with the students. She spent so much time talking to the children. She was very much interested in what they were all about. She met and addressed the whole community,” he said.

Norma Foley, TD Minister for Education chatting with Donnacha Daly from 1st/ 2nd class during her visit to Aghabullogue NS. Picture; Eddie O'Hare

“It was a great day for the school and the local community. There was music, dancing, and singing. There was a carnival atmosphere,” said Mr Mather, who was appointed principal of the co-educational primary school in January 2021.

“She met with a load of community representatives such as the GAA club, the community hall, the point-to-point races, and the camogie club. She addressed the whole community and she spoke very well.

Norma Foley, TD Minister for Education chatting with Siopa Na Glas pupils Lauren Kelleher, Donnacha Daly, Aileen Phelan and Ciran Duff during her visit to Aghabullogue NS. Picture; Eddie O'Hare

“She went into first and second class and she spent a lot of time with the kiddies there. She had loads of questions for them. She was looking at our classroom extension. She then did a podcast interview with one of our sixth-class pupils. The children were at the centre of her visit, and she wanted to spend most of her time with them,” he added.

The school principal, who hails from County Clare, said there is a great ‘community spirit’ in Aghabullogue.

“The school is the heart of the community. There is a great sense of pride and volunteerism in the locality. I also have great support from my fellow teachers and staff members.”

Construction work for the new classroom started recently. Mr Mather said the new extension will be great for the school.

“They have just started pouring concrete for the foundations. We are building one extra classroom which will be invaluable for us. We are hoping to have this completed between Halloween and Christmas all going well.”

Aghabullogue NS which currently has 110 students has enjoyed a great week. Their hurling team won the Sciath na Scol title on Wednesday. The principal said it has been a great week. “We have enjoyed an exciting week. It is a great school that has a bright future.”