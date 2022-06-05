Pictures: Rain doesn't dampen the spirits of those running the Cork City Marathon

The rain did little to dampen the spirits of land and sea athletes taking part in the various races and events that were organised for the June Bank Holiday weekend.
Today's Cork City Marathon was won by Tim O'Donoghue from East Cork AC who set a new course record with a time of 02:18:37. Lizzie Lee from Leevale AC placed first in the women's race with a time of 02:44:54.
The half marathon was won by Jake O’Regan with a time of 01:04:04 with the first female Courtney McGuire from Clonmel AC coming home at 1.19.22.
The relay winners for the big race were Brighton AB Training Group who had a finish time of 02:14:03.
Meanwhile, six years on from her first attempt at the Cork City Marathon, Olivia Keating crossed the finish line.