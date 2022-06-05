Pictures: Rain doesn't dampen the spirits of those running the Cork City Marathon

The rain did little to dampen the spirits of land and sea athletes taking part in the various races and events that were organised for the June Bank Holiday weekend.

The Leduc family from Cork supporting participants in the Cork City Marathon at Model Farm Road.Picture Denis Minihane.

Today's Cork City Marathon was won by Tim O'Donoghue from East Cork AC who set a new course record with a time of 02:18:37. Lizzie Lee from Leevale AC placed first in the women's race with a time of 02:44:54.

John McCarthy (left) and Jerry Forde at the start of the Cork City Marathon.Picture Denis Minihane.

The half marathon was won by Jake O’Regan with a time of 01:04:04 with the first female Courtney McGuire from Clonmel AC coming home at 1.19.22.

Participants on Merchant's Quay during the Cork City Marathon and Relay.Picture Denis Minihane.

The relay winners for the big race were Brighton AB Training Group who had a finish time of 02:14:03.

The start of the Cork City Marathon and Relay at St. Patrick's Street. Picture Denis Minihane.

Meanwhile, six years on from her first attempt at the Cork City Marathon, Olivia Keating crossed the finish line.

Michelle Fitzgerald celebrates with her dad, Cllr Tony Fitzgerald, who was deputising for the Lord Mayor, and her nephew Eoin White, after taking part in the Cork City Marathon and Relay.

Ms Keating was training for the Cork City Marathon in 2016 when she was the victim of a hit and run and was very badly injured.

Race winner Tim O'Donoghue, East Cork AC with wife Eimear O'Sullivan and children Chloe and Eabha at the finish line on St Patrick's Street in the Cork City Marathon on Sunday 5th June 2022. Pic: Larry Cummins

Her road to recovery was arduous but she was determined to regain her athleticism and this year she ran the marathon with Dr Jason van der Velde, who helped save her life.

Olivia Keating, Kinsale, who was a patient in CUH and missed the marathon in 2016, pictured with Dr. Jason van der Velde who treated her in hospital and both of whom took part in the Cork City Marathon this year. Picture Denis Minihane.

Speaking to The Echo, Ms Keating said: “It was fantastic and I’m so proud of Dr Jason.

"We never stopped once and ran all the way.

"We did it in about 5.08.

Marathon race female winner Lizzie Lee, Leevale AC has a kiss for dad Gearoid O'Laoi at the finish line on St Patrick's Street in the Cork City Marathon on Sunday 5th June 2022. Pic: Larry Cummins

"It was such a fantastic feeling, even the rain didn’t dampen it.”