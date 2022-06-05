Gardaí issue second appeal around safe road usage for Bank Holiday

Gardaí have urged the public to take care over the June Bank Holiday following a ‘significant’ number of fatal incidents across the country.

Speaking this morning Assistant Commissioner Paula Hilman, with responsibility for Roads Policing and Community Engagement said: “In the last 72 hours my colleagues in An Garda Síochána and in the other Emergency Services across the country have responded to a number of tragic fatal incidents. Too many families have suffered trauma already this weekend.”

The force emphasized that these tragic incidents have left behind grieving families and friends on a Bank Holiday Weekend which should be full of fun and enjoyment.

All incidents are said to remain under appropriate investigation and will ultimately result in files for the local Coroner and An Garda Síochána has appointed Family Liaison Officers to support families in all of these tragic fatal incidents.

Speaking further on the appeal, Assistant Commissioner Hilman said:

“No matter what activity you are taking part in this weekend to please take care."

“Please ensure that you are following all the appropriate safety advice. If you are travelling on our roads I appeal to drivers ‘please slow down’ and ask all road users to take care over the remaining days of this Bank Holiday Weekend.”