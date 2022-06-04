Cork City Marathon gets ready for first race since 2019

Athletes from Cork and beyond gathered at City Hall today and yesterday to collect their race number ahead of the Cork City Marathon 2022.

Pictured are, Busie Mhlophe and Gary O'Donovan, Volunteers, at the 2022 Cork City Marathon Registration and Expo, at the Concert Hall, City Hall, Cork. Picture: Jim Coughlan.

An extra element of excitement surrounds the event as it is back up and running post-Covid after two online years with no physical event.

Registration has been taking place in the Concert Hall in Cork City Hall on Friday, June 3 from 12pm until 7pm and on Saturday, June 4 from 11am until 6pm – with talks on stage between 2 and 5pm.

Pictured leaving a message on the Marathon Message Wall is Aoife O'Sullivan, former Miss Ireland, who will run the half marathon, at the 2022 Cork City Marathon Registration and Expo, at the Concert Hall, City Hall, Cork. Picture: Jim Coughlan.

The registration is also an opportunity for athletes to meet the exhibitors at the expo who are there from Saturday between 12pm and 6pm The athletes are likely to be heading home for a quiet night ahead of the marathon half marathon and relay taking place in the morning.

Pictured are Tiaan Heyns and Miriam Mullins, Tiktok stars, at the 2022 Cork City Marathon Registration and Expo, at the Concert Hall, City Hall, Cork. Picture: Jim Coughlan.

The marathon and relay will start on St Patrick’s Street at 8.30am and the Half Marathon will start on Monahan Road at 10.15am.

Pictured is Shannon Croker (left), from Glanmire,who is running in the marathon with her family, Sharon, Erin and Ivor Croker, at the 2022 Cork City Marathon Registration and Expo, at the Concert Hall, City Hall, Cork. Picture: Jim Coughlan.

The Cork City Marathon is an official 42.195km (26 miles and 385 yards) marathon course and serves as a Boston qualifier. It is overall, a fast and flat course The marathon, half marathon and team relay finish on the city centre’s main street, St Patrick’s Street.

Pictured is Yvonne Murray, from Tower, running in the marathon with her girls, Meabh and Roisin, at the Message Wall, at the 2022 Cork City Marathon Registration and Expo, at the Concert Hall, City Hall, Cork. Picture: Jim Coughlan.

The winners of the race will be awarded the Keane’s Jewellers Perpetual Cork City Marathon Trophies. ‌Kindly donated by Keane’s Jewellers, the first across the line in the men’s and women’s marathon receive a beautifully crafted silver trophy.

Pictured are, Anita, Tess, Ethel and Kieran Curtin, from Carrigaline, at the 2022 Cork City Marathon Registration and Expo, at the Concert Hall, City Hall, Cork. Picture: Jim Coughlan.

The trophies will be engraved with the winners’ names and the winners get to keep them for the year until they are passed on to the winner of the following year’s event.

Pictured is Charlotte Waltz (centre), originally form the Neterlands now living in Cork City Centre with Simone and Elizabeth Waltz, both Netherlands, running ion the half marathon, at the 2022 Cork City Marathon Registration and Expo, at the Concert Hall, City Hall, Cork. Picture: Jim Coughlan.

Best of luck to all the competitors from all at The Echo!