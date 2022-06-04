Sat, 04 Jun, 2022 - 08:28

Woman (40s) dies after car enters water at Cork City's Kennedy Quay; two children rescued from the water

A major search and rescue operation was underway at Kennedy Quay in Cork city after a car entered the water last night. Photo: Eimer McCauley

A woman in her 40s has died after a car entered the water at Kennedy Quay in Cork City on Friday night.

The incident occurred at approximately 8.45pm.

Onlookers alerted the emergency services and Crosshaven Coastguard and Mallow Search and Rescue were dispatched along with a dive team from the Irish Naval Service.

Two children were rescued from the water with non-life threatening injuries. The woman's body was then recovered and taken to Cork University Hospital where a post mortem will be carried out.

This morning a Garda spokesperson told The Echo: "Gardaí are investigating all the circumstances of an incident where a vehicle entered the River Lee at Kennedy Quay, Cork City, at approximately 8:45pm on Friday, 3rd June, 2022.

"Two children were recovered from the water and were taken to Cork University Hospital to receive treatment for non-life threatening injuries.

"Following the arrival of a dive team with the Irish Naval Service, the body of a woman (40s) was later removed from the water.

"The woman’s body was removed to Cork University Hospital where a post-mortem will take place. The results of which will determine the course of the investigation.

"No further information is available at this time."

