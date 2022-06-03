Renowned American travel journalist Peter Greenberg films new travel programme in Cork

Renowned American travel journalist Peter Greenberg will showcase Cork and Ireland in a new travel programme which is set to air during prime time on Public Broadcasting Service (PBS) later this year to millions of people across the United States.

Tourism Ireland invited Mr Greenberg to film at a range of locations around the country for the one-hour programme entitled Hidden Ireland.

As well as PBS, the programme will also air on a number of online streaming platforms and digital channels – including Amazon Prime, Apple TV and YouTube.

Off the south-west coast of Cork, Mr Greenberg and his crew have been shooting content on Cape Clear Island and filming has also been taking place in Cork city.

Filming for the project is supported by Fáilte Ireland.

During his time in Ireland, Mr Greenberg is also recording a three-hour radio show, called Eye on Travel, which will air on CBS Radio.

Tourism Ireland has arranged for him to interview a range of personalities for the show – including artists, actors, chefs, historians, storytellers and tourism industry operators.

"Tourism Ireland was delighted to invite respected American travel journalist Peter Greenberg to come and film his new travel programme, Hidden Ireland," Alison Metcalfe, Tourism Ireland’s head of North America, said.

"The programme will be seen by millions of people across the United States and is a wonderful opportunity to shine a spotlight on some of the many things to see and do in Ireland."

Ms Metcalfe said the radio show, Eye on Travel "is also another great way to highlight Ireland to listeners across the US".

"Publicity and broadcasts like this are a key element of our programme of activity, to encourage travellers in the United States to put Ireland on their holiday wish-list for this year and beyond," she continued.