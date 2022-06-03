Fri, 03 Jun, 2022 - 07:00

Cork to host 1,100 players and delegates for major mixed-ability rugby tournament 

The organisers of the IMART Mixed Ability Rugby World Cup are looking for supporters in the Cork area to attend the events. 
Ross Twomey and his mother Lynda at their home in Douglas, Cork. Ross will be competing in the International Mixed Abilities Rugby World Cup in Cork. Picture Dan Linehan

John Bohane

THE 2022 International Mixed Ability Rugby Tournament (IMART) will be held in Cork from this Sunday until Friday, June 10.

The global tournament will see Cork host 1,100 players and delegates from 14 countries.

The event will feature 82 games of rugby and other exhibition sports, including a mixed-ability rowing regatta and a conference.

IMART encourages people of all abilities to play rugby. It breaks down barriers to participation in sport; promotes social inclusion; and generates long-term positive change in communities.

This year’s event will host the first-ever Women’s Mixed Ability Rugby tournament, with Ballincollig Trailblazers competing for the title.

The Ballincollig Trailblazers is the first-ever Irish Women’s Mixed Ability Team and is captained by Marie Healy.

Twenty-four men’s teams will be competing for the overall Winners’ Trophy as well as the much-coveted Spirit of Trophy.

Among them is the West Cork Jesters’ Mixed Abilities Rugby team, who will represent West Cork and Sunday’s Well Rebels.

The organisers of the IMART Mixed Ability Rugby World Cup are looking for supporters in the Cork area to attend the events, with the tournament expected to host an estimated 25,000 players and spectators across the week.

Liam Maher, co-founder, IMART 2022 said: “There’s huge excitement within the IMART camp here in Cork, but also amongst the teams from around the world who are travelling here to take part in a tournament that celebrates diversity and inclusion in sport. We have live music, mixed-ability sports and matches on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday in Cork and the event is very much family-friendly.

“What we need now is the people of Cork to come out and cheer on the players, in what promises to be one of the most inspirational sports events ever to come to this country.”

Attendees are invited to book their free tickets at https://www.imartworldcup.org/

