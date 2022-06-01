Concern over Cork's BusConnects raised in Dáil

CONCERNS have been expressed in the Dáil about the proposed BusConnects plans for Cork, as a North Cork Central TD warned that privatisation of city bus routes would be “bad news for commuters and workers alike”.
The NTA is investing over half a billion euro in the new BusConnects network, to transform Cork’s bus system. The plan promises that bus journey times will be cut in half, with 75km of new dedicated bus lanes, across twelve proposed sustainable transport corridors to the north, south and west of Cork city.
However, speaking in the Dáil yesterday, Socialist Party TD for Cork North Central Mick Barry expressed concerns about competition between Bus Eireann and private operators for routes in the new BusConnects Cork network.
"The BusConnects Cork proposals have many positive elements that I fully support including more bus lanes, more cycle lanes and significant cuts to bus travel times… However, the fact that Bus Éireann will be forced to compete with private operators for the tenders to run the 12 BusConnects routes is a dealbreaker for me,” he said.