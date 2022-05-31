Planning appeal for Skehard Road Aldi is rejected

A PLANNING appeal on the proposed Aldi on Skehard Road to An Bord Pleanála was rejected this week, following a planning refusal from Cork City Council earlier this year.

The submission was for a mixed-use convenience retail, residential and cafe development. The proposed building comprised of two three-storey buildings. The plan included 20 residential apartments and a café.

Local councillor Kieran McCarthy said he believes the rejection is the correct decision.

“The proposed project was too large and contrary to proper planning, it was not a small neighbourhood centre.”

An Bord Pleanála cited a number of reasons for rejecting the appeal including the scale of the development being contrary to the “policies and objectives of the Cork City Development Plan 2015-2021”.

An Bord Pleanála also stated it was an “out-of-centre site” in accordance with the order of priority for the location of retail developments and only in “exceptional circumstances” could such sites be considered where it is demonstrated that no other sites are available or viable. Mr McCarthy said there had been a massive campaign locally to stop the project.

“Tens of people objected, I’m delighted it was turned down, I know the developer will do something else with the site, ultimately something will go there.”

Skehard Road is known for its traffic congestion already and there is a large SuperValu already in the area as well as another Aldi, 400m up the road from the proposed development.

The Independent councillor said housing would be ideal for the site.

“I would love to see houses on the site, they would blend with the area, but I know in my heart and soul that with the density needed, the council wouldn’t approve something like that.”

Mr McCarthy said whatever is built there, needs to have a sense of place, good architectural style and blend with the local area.

Aldi was contacted for comment.