Pictures: First ever TY graduation at Cork’s Coláiste Éamann Rís

THE principal of Coláiste Éamann Rís, Aaron Wolfe, has spoken of his pride in the school’s transition year students as the school held its first-ever Transition Year (TY) graduation ceremony.

“It was a lovely occasion. Seeing students who are only 16 being able to stand up and speak to their peers and parents with confidence is amazing. It shows the talents you can learn in transition year,” Mr Wolfe said.

“The sense of pride we as a school have in our TY students is incredible.”

David Haines and Reece Cronin, after receiving their certificates at the graduation ceremony of Transition Year students at Coláiste Éamann Rís, Ballyphehane.Picture: David Keane

The secondary school principal said the 45 fourth-year students learned a lot during the year in a variety of courses.

“We have a fantastic model which bridges the gap between the junior cycle and the senior cycle. They learn so much during the year. It is very beneficial and very productive for the students,” Mr Wolfe said.

“It was the first time we have ever held a TY graduation. We want to make sure that the students and the parents know it is not a doss year.

Dylan Fitzgerald and Reece Barry, after receiving their certificates at the graduation ceremony of Transition Year students at Coláiste Éamann Rís, Ballyphehane.Picture: David Keane

“They did various courses throughout the year in subjects such as water safety, money matters, robotics, first aid, first responder training, and AED training.

“The students also participated in several charity events such as Darkness into Light and they also cooked dinner for the Cork Penny Dinners.

“The year also helps them to develop a social conscience. It is a real year for growing up and maturing,” he added.

Brandon Callaghan and Jordan Heaney, after receiving their certificates at the graduation ceremony of Transition Year students at Coláiste Éamann Rís, Ballyphehane.Picture: David Keane

Mr Wolfe said all the students who graduated from TY will be doing their Leaving Cert, which marks the end of the Leaving Cert Applied programme in the school.

“Sadly, it is the end of Leaving Cert Applied in our school as they are the first year group that we have no LCA,” he said. “It shows the change in the school and the change in the appetite of the students who want to do their Leaving Cert and go on to third level. This year’s TY group is also the last year group which features [only] boys. Next year there will be 100 students in Transition Year, and they will be mixed.”

The school principal paid tribute to the teachers in the school for their support during the year.

Maksim Sukhanov from Ukraine, is presented with his certificate by Jennifer Walsh, programme coordinator, at the graduation ceremony of Transition Year students at Coláiste Éamann Rís, Ballyphehane.Picture: David Keane

“The TY co-ordinator is Jennifer Walsh. She has transformed the role. The TY students are great ambassadors for the school. That is a credit to all the staff members, the students, and their families.”

Three Ukrainian students and an Italian international student also received certificates at the recent graduation ceremony

“The students were joined by their parents and staff members. We have an international student called Dino. His mother and grandmother came over from Italy to see him graduate. He was presented with a Cork jersey.

Vladysklav Tolkunov from Ukraine, is presented with his certificate by Kevin Barry, deputy principal, at the graduation ceremony of Transition Year students at Coláiste Éamann Rís, Ballyphehane.Picture: David Keane

“We also had three Ukrainian students who graduated. They have settled in so well and really become a big part of school life. Their English is phenomenal, and they are very ambitious.”

The principal said the school is looking into running a summer programme for their Ukrainian students.

“We have more Ukrainian students in the various other years, and we will have more to come.” he explained. “Our school feels it’s our duty to help give them the best education and care that we can.”