Cork community groups reaping benefits of grant funding

THE Mayor of the County of Cork, Cllr Gillian Coughlan recently visited two community groups that benefited from Cork County Council’s Community Development Initiative grant.

The grant was established by Cork County Council to directly fund local community development projects and improve the quality of amenities for all county residents.

In December 2021, €700,00 was allocated under Phase 2 of this grant from a total fund of €3.5 million.

Mayor Coughlan witnessed how two successful grant recipients, Bandon Tidy Towns and Ring Rowing Club have enhanced their activities as a result of receiving funding.

Bandon Tidy Towns received a grant of €10,000 to purchase a steel container for storage while Ring Rowing Club was awarded €9,000 to purchase three sculling boats and associated equipment.

Commenting on the visible benefits of the Council’s Community Development Initiative Grant, Mayor Coughlan said, “This fund highlights how, with the support of Cork County Council together with the tremendous work and commitment given by all involved in these projects, the prosperity of both people and places is improved.

Left to right: Pat Dooley, Chairperson of the West Cork LCDC, Cllr. Declan Hurley, Pat FitzGerald, Susan Williamson, Margaret FitzGerald, Mayor of the County of Cork, Cllr. Gillian Coughlan, Mary O’Donoghue, Tom McQueen, Noel McNamara, Bandon GAA, Jackie Fitzgerald and Bríd O’Neill, showing how they have benefited from the grant.

Mayor Coughlan continued:

“The Cork County Community Development Initiative, in cooperation with Local Development Companies, offers groups who may not have access to some of our other sources of funding, the opportunity to deliver on their ambitions for their communities."

Chief Executive of Cork County Council Tim Lucey said the Community Development Initiative was a continuing demonstration of the council’s commitment to local community collaboration.

“Through our three Local Community Development Committees, we are, as a Council, committed to improving the range and quality of community-based facilities which will assist in providing the best quality of life offering to our citizens,” he said.

Grant supports range from €1,000 to a maximum of €25,000 per initiative.

Projects have ranged from the refurbishment of community halls, upgrading of walkways, equipment purchases such as tables, chairs, and mowers, plus many more.

The projects were approved by Cork County Council’s Local Community Development Committees (LCDCs).

Comprising of both public and private sector members, the Council’s LCDCs have been established to specifically enhance strategic planning and coordination of local and community development activities.