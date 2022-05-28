Marquee back with a bang; promoter calls for permanent venue 

At the launch of Live at the Marquee (LATM) 2022, Peter Aiken of Aiken Promotions said a permanent venue in Cork would be an amenity that could “play a huge role”.
“Whoever commissioned Cork Opera House back in the 70s, it took vision to do that. The people who built Páirc Uí Chaoimh the first time, that was vision too. We need the same vision now, to go you know what, we’re going to do it,” he said.
Since it began, around 1.4m people have flocked to gigs in the LATM tent, now in its 16th year of operation.
“When you have 1.4m people coming to a tent in a car-park, a lightbulb should go on inside to say, you know something, maybe this works,” he said.
When planning permission was granted last year for a development of apartments on the Centre Park Rd site that has long been home to LATM, concerns were raised about the future of the iconic blue and yellow tent that symbolises the start of Leeside summers.
Mr Aiken said that he expects to be back at the Centre Park Rd site again next year. He said talks are ongoing with the city council about other prospective sites for the long term.