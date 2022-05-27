Developers behind proposed new hotel in Cork city lodge application to modify the plans

THE developers behind a new hotel in the city centre have lodged an application with Cork City Council seeking to modify some of the elements of the proposed development.

Carra Shore Hotel (Camden Place) Limited are seeking permission to make some alterations to the proposed development at the former McKenzies/Circuit Courthouse site on the bank of the River Lee.

The developers had sought permission to develop, conserve, refurbish and change the use of the building located on Camden Place and Pine Street, across from Cork Opera House, to develop a hotel with over 190 beds, 41 of which were to be long-stay suites.

A gym and rooftop restaurant with an outdoor terrace were also included in the proposals.

Back in August, Cork City Council gave the green light to the development, subject to 26 conditions.

However, an application has now been made seeking permission to make some changes to the development, including the omission of the rooftop restaurant, bar waiting area, kitchen, store, toilets and services areas to be replaced by 10 additional long-stay suites.

Also included in the application are proposed internal alterations at ground floor level comprising the increase in floor area of the cafe, the omission of two meeting rooms and the reconfiguration of lobby areas, service areas, the gym, kitchen, staff welfare and administrative floor space.

If granted permission, the fresh plans would also see the omission of the previously permitted access to the rooftop restaurant from Camden Place and the relocation of the entrance serving the ground floor cafe also from Camden Place.

A description of the development states that the proposed changes would increase the total hotel accommodation on site to 201 bedrooms made up of 148 hotel bedrooms and 53 long-stay suites.

A decision on the planning application is due in mid-July.