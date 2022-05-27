Fri, 27 May, 2022 - 11:34

Fire Service attend commercial fire in Cork City retail park this morning

Cork City Fire Service attended the incident where they used a con saw to gain access to the fire compartment.
Roisin Burke

An investigation is ongoing following a commercial fire in Togher this morning.

Gardaí and Emergency Services attended the scene of the fire at a retail premises at the Dean Rock Retail Park which occurred at 7am on Friday.

Posting on Facebook following the fire, the Fire Service said commercial premises often pose a challenge to firefighters when gaining access during a fire.

Gardaí said no injuries were reported and investigations are ongoing.

Big plans for the docks: 'Agreement in principle' paves way for regeneration project

