Fire Service attend commercial fire in Cork City retail park this morning

An investigation is ongoing following a commercial fire in Togher this morning.

Gardaí and Emergency Services attended the scene of the fire at a retail premises at the Dean Rock Retail Park which occurred at 7am on Friday.

Cork City Fire Service attended the incident where they used a con saw to gain access to the fire compartment.

Posting on Facebook following the fire, the Fire Service said commercial premises often pose a challenge to firefighters when gaining access during a fire.

Gardaí said no injuries were reported and investigations are ongoing.