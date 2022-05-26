Thu, 26 May, 2022 - 22:28

Teen cyclist in critical condition in CUH following collision in Waterford

The female driver of the car was treated at the scene for shock.
Teen cyclist in critical condition in CUH following collision in Waterford

At approximately 4pm today Gardaí were alerted to a road traffic collision involving a car and a pedal cyclist. Picture Denis Minihane.

Echo reporter

Gardaí attended the scene of a serious road traffic collision that occurred on Clonea Road, Dungarvan, late this afternoon.

At approximately 4pm today Gardaí were alerted to a road traffic collision involving a car and a pedal cyclist. 

The cyclist, a girl in her teens, was taken to Cork University Hospital by helicopter and remains in a critical condition. 

The female driver (late 30s) of the car was treated at the scene for shock.

The road was closed to allow for a technical examination to be conducted by Forensic Collision Investigators. This has since concluded and the road has reopened.

Gardaí in Dungarvan are appealing for any witnesses who were in the Clonea Road area this afternoon and who may have footage, including Dash Cam, to make it available to them.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Dungarvan Garda Station on 058 48600, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

Read More

No plans to fix rental anomaly in Carrigaline

More in this section

Backlog in planning complaints needs to be addressed, says Cork city councillor Backlog in planning complaints needs to be addressed, says Cork city councillor
No plans to fix rental anomaly in Carrigaline No plans to fix rental anomaly in Carrigaline
Suspended sentence for man who stole belongings of woman who had been assaulted in Cork city Suspended sentence for man who stole belongings of woman who had been assaulted in Cork city
cork garda
<p>On Wednesday, Fermoy Gardaí performing a checkpoint detected a vehicle being used with motor tax expired for 1332 days.</p>

Car with no tax for more than three years seized in Cork

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Doctor Checking Psoriasis on Senior Woman patient hand. Lifting the lid on psoriatic arthritis
Healthcare recruitment initiative looking for enthusiastic individuals with a passion for care Healthcare recruitment initiative looking for enthusiastic individuals with a passion for care
Making Cork a better place to live, work and do business Making Cork a better place to live, work and do business

Latest

National News

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more