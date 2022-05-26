Overnight fire closes popular pub 'until further notice'

A well-known pub went up in smoke last night with four units of Cork City Fire Service attending the early morning fire to put out the flames.

The Waterloo Inn in the Blarney area closed its doors at 2am this morning after a busy night, but at 4.40am the alarm was raised that there was a fire ongoing at the premises.

Speaking to The Echo Cork City Fire Service Third Officer Gerry Myers said it is suspected the fire was caused by an electrical overload but it is up to the Gardaí to investigate the cause of the blaze.

Mr Myers said there was significant damage to the bar of the building and the stairway.

Cork City Fire Service battling a blaze at The Waterloo Inn, Blarney in the early hours of the morning.

Two units from Ballyvolane along with a unit from Anglesea Street and a water tanker attended the fire in the early hours of the morning and it took them around 40 minutes to get the blaze under control.

The Waterloo Inn reopened in 2019 under new management after closing in 2017.

Posting on Facebook the Waterloo Inn said they would be closed “until further notice” following the fire

