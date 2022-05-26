Thu, 26 May, 2022 - 10:25

Overnight fire closes popular pub 'until further notice'

Speaking to The Echo Cork City Fire Service Third Officer Gerry Myers said it is suspected the fire was caused by an electrical overload but it is up to the Gardaí to investigate the cause of the blaze.
Overnight fire closes popular pub 'until further notice'

Cork City Fire Service battling a blaze at the Waterloo Inn, Blarney in the early hours of the morning.

Roisin Burke

A well-known pub went up in smoke last night with four units of Cork City Fire Service attending the early morning fire to put out the flames.

The Waterloo Inn in the Blarney area closed its doors at 2am this morning after a busy night, but at 4.40am the alarm was raised that there was a fire ongoing at the premises.

Speaking to The Echo Cork City Fire Service Third Officer Gerry Myers said it is suspected the fire was caused by an electrical overload but it is up to the Gardaí to investigate the cause of the blaze.
Speaking to The Echo Cork City Fire Service Third Officer Gerry Myers said it is suspected the fire was caused by an electrical overload but it is up to the Gardaí to investigate the cause of the blaze.

Speaking to The Echo Cork City Fire Service Third Officer Gerry Myers said it is suspected the fire was caused by an electrical overload but it is up to the Gardaí to investigate the cause of the blaze.

Mr Myers said there was significant damage to the bar of the building and the stairway.

Cork City Fire Service battling a blaze at The Waterloo Inn, Blarney in the early hours of the morning.
Cork City Fire Service battling a blaze at The Waterloo Inn, Blarney in the early hours of the morning.

Two units from Ballyvolane along with a unit from Anglesea Street and a water tanker attended the fire in the early hours of the morning and it took them around 40 minutes to get the blaze under control.

The Waterloo Inn reopened in 2019 under new management after closing in 2017.

Posting on Facebook the Waterloo Inn said they would be closed “until further notice” following the fire
Posting on Facebook the Waterloo Inn said they would be closed “until further notice” following the fire

Posting on Facebook the Waterloo Inn said they would be closed “until further notice” following the fire.

Read More

€94.38 million allocated to Cork health projects under 2022 Capital Plan 

More in this section

Hospital surgery corridor €94.38 million allocated to Cork health projects under 2022 Capital Plan 
Kayaker rescued near Kinsale following multi-agency operation Kayaker rescued near Kinsale following multi-agency operation
Warm sunshine predicted for the weekend in Cork Warm sunshine predicted for the weekend in Cork
Pictures: Cork soccer star returns to visit his old primary school

Pictures: Cork soccer star returns to visit his old primary school

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Doctor Checking Psoriasis on Senior Woman patient hand. Lifting the lid on psoriatic arthritis
Healthcare recruitment initiative looking for enthusiastic individuals with a passion for care Healthcare recruitment initiative looking for enthusiastic individuals with a passion for care
Making Cork a better place to live, work and do business Making Cork a better place to live, work and do business

Latest

National News

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more