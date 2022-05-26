€94.38 million allocated to Cork health projects under 2022 Capital Plan 

Cork is set to receive a total of €94.38 million for the construction and equipping of healthcare facilities under the 2022 Capital Plan.

The total health capital funding available for projects in Ireland in 2022 is €1.02bn, an increase of 4% on 2021.

A total of €94.38 million has been allocated to 22 areas across Cork, including a number of projects at Cork University Hospital (CUH), two projects at the Mercy University Hospital (MUH) and three projects at the South Infirmary Victoria University Hospital (SIVUH).

Other projects include the establishment of an ambulance base and headquarters to serve Cork City and County on the grounds of St Finbarr's Hospital; the provision of a Primary Care Centre to be provided on the site of St Mary's Orthopaedic Hospital for which planning fees and conditions are outstanding; a hotel purchase in Blarney for the creation of 50 to 55 bed Older Persons Mental Health Residential Care beds and upgrade works to the purchased property; and a new Ambulance Base at Mount Alvernia in Mallow and the provision of a replacement Ambulance Station in Midleton.

A refurbishment and extension of 31 beds at Castletownbere Community Hospital (St. Joseph's), 122 beds at Clonakilty Community Hospital and Long Stay (Mount Carmel), 33 beds at Kanturk Community Hospital, 38 beds at Macroom Community Hospital, 40 beds at Skibbereen Community Hospital (St. Anne's), 22 beds at St Joseph's Community Hospital in Millstreet, and 71 beds at St Patrick's Community Hospital in Fermoy are also included under the allocation for Cork.

A new 60-bed Residential Care Centre at St Raphael's, Youghal is set to replace the existing Youghal Community Hospital and Cois Abhann Welfare Home.

The funding will also provide for the replacement rehabilitation beds (St Clare’s and St Oliver’s) at St Finbarr's Older Persons Services which will see a total of 20 replacement single bedrooms in the new build and the refurbishment of the existing 50 beds.

Over €12.5 million has been allocated to Mallow General Hospital to replace the existing sub-standard medical ward accommodation with 48 single bedrooms in two wards to meet HBN standards.

Also included in the funding is €200,000 for the development of the new elective hospital brief.

Fianna Fáil TD Pádraig O’Sullivan welcomed the funding that has been committed for various projects in Cork.

Speaking to The Echo, the Cork North Central TD said:

I welcome the funding that has been committed, in particular the extension to Heather House CNU at St Mary's Health Campus at a cost of €12 million, the addition of a 30-bed ward block in the Mercy and the sign-off for the purchase of the hotel in Blarney and ultimate conversion for a 55-bed mental health residential care service.

“I would also acknowledge the €200,000 for further scoping work in relation to the new elective hospital but would urge the minister to proceed with the expected announcement of Glanmire as the preferred site,” he said.