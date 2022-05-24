Revamp for iconic Cork theatre ahead of 30th anniversary

A significant revamp is underway at the iconic Firkin Crane in Cork which has unveiled a new website, and a new brand, in the lead up to its 30th-anniversary celebrations later this year.

The newly announced brand ‘Dance Cork Firkin Crane’ is a fresh start post-pandemic and expands on the organisation’s mission for dance to be one of the most vital and engaging artforms in Cork and Munster.

At Dance Cork Firkin Crane, professional contemporary dance will again be the priority with a vigorous programme of local and international dance artist residencies, performances, classes and workshops scheduled throughout the year.

Dance Cork Firkin Crane is located in a heritage building in Shandon, Cork’s north city centre, and comprises two theatre/exhibition spaces and four professional dance studios as well as dedicated artists’ accommodation in the Jack Lynch House, located just a stone’s throw from the building.

The organisation specialises in supporting dance artists, presenting dance performances and encouraging people in Cork to engage with dance of all kinds. Photograph: Jed Niezgoda - www.jedniezgoda.com

The rebrand and website, www.dancecorkfirkincrane.ie, was designed and developed by Hurrah Hurrah, a collaborative brand and design studio based in Cork. The new design and functionality will offer a much more enjoyable and dynamic experience for users of the site.

Laurie Uprichard, who took up her position as Executive Artistic Director in September 2021, commented: “The transition to Dance Cork Firkin Crane will see the team build on its existing supports for dance artists. We have ambitious plans for our 30th anniversary year and beyond. We want to bring new and returning audiences to the building, and to dance, by increasing opportunities for professional dance artists, presenting more performances and developing connections in the local community. My door is always open and I look forward to responding to the needs of professional dance artists in Cork and to collaborating with them. We're excited to share this journey with the dance sector and hope you'll join us.”

For the full programme of events, including performances taking place in the venue as part of Cork Midsummer Festival, see www.dancecorkfirkincrane.ie. Photograph: Jed Niezgoda - www.jedniezgoda.com

Upcoming events at Dance Cork Firkin Crane include Catch8, an intensive programme of workshops focused on training and creation for professional dancers, curated by dance artist Luke Murphy, and taking place in June. For the full programme of events, including performances taking place in the venue as part of Cork Midsummer Festival, see www.dancecorkfirkincrane.ie.