Green light for new stages of northside regeneration project

A CORK CITY COUNCILLOR has welcomed progress on three new stages of the Cork City Northwest Quarter Regeneration (CNWQR) project which will create 81 new homes once the phases are completed.

Fianna Fáil councillor Tony Fitzgerald told The Echo that Cork City Council has been given the green light by the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage to award contracts for phases 1C and 2B which will provide 79 residential units.

Image shows the different phases of the Cork City Northwest Quarter Regeneration (CNWQR) project. Image via Cllr Tony Fitzgerald

In addition, he said the Department has also sanctioned the council to contract for the development of two infill units and a rear boundary wall at Foyle Avenue.

Mr Fitzgerald said the Government’s commitment to regeneration “remains rock solid” and welcomed the progress on these new phases which he said represent an investment of approximately €25m.

“Residents in the regeneration area of the programme can look forward to these houses coming on stream.

“There may also be an opportunity for those on the social housing list, as with other phases, to apply for some of the properties,” he said.

“I understand Cork City Council anticipate these projects will commence onsite during the summer of 2022.”

Regeneration Masterplan

The Cork City Northwest Quarter Regeneration Masterplan was adopted by Cork City Council in November 2011.

The masterplan involves the demolition of 450 houses and the design and construction of 650 new homes.

The CNWQR project includes a number of phases of demolition and new-build housing projects, to be delivered over a long-term period.

The vision of the CNWQR strategy is to “create better homes, enhance social and economic opportunities, improve transport links, and create better and safer streets, squares, and parks”.

Works under the project commenced in 2012.