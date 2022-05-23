Mon, 23 May, 2022 - 10:54

Green light for new stages of northside regeneration project

“There may also be an opportunity for those on the social housing list, as with other phases, to apply for some of the properties.”
Green light for new stages of northside regeneration project

The masterplan involves the demolition of 450 houses and the design and construction of 650 new homes. Picture: Larry Cummins

Amy Nolan

A CORK CITY COUNCILLOR has welcomed progress on three new stages of the Cork City Northwest Quarter Regeneration (CNWQR) project which will create 81 new homes once the phases are completed.

Fianna Fáil councillor Tony Fitzgerald told The Echo that Cork City Council has been given the green light by the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage to award contracts for phases 1C and 2B which will provide 79 residential units.

Image shows the different phases of the Cork City Northwest Quarter Regeneration (CNWQR) project. Image via Cllr Tony Fitzgerald
Image shows the different phases of the Cork City Northwest Quarter Regeneration (CNWQR) project. Image via Cllr Tony Fitzgerald

In addition, he said the Department has also sanctioned the council to contract for the development of two infill units and a rear boundary wall at Foyle Avenue.

Mr Fitzgerald said the Government’s commitment to regeneration “remains rock solid” and welcomed the progress on these new phases which he said represent an investment of approximately €25m.

“Residents in the regeneration area of the programme can look forward to these houses coming on stream.

“There may also be an opportunity for those on the social housing list, as with other phases, to apply for some of the properties,” he said.

“I understand Cork City Council anticipate these projects will commence onsite during the summer of 2022.” 

Regeneration Masterplan

The Cork City Northwest Quarter Regeneration Masterplan was adopted by Cork City Council in November 2011.

The masterplan involves the demolition of 450 houses and the design and construction of 650 new homes.

The CNWQR project includes a number of phases of demolition and new-build housing projects, to be delivered over a long-term period.

The vision of the CNWQR strategy is to “create better homes, enhance social and economic opportunities, improve transport links, and create better and safer streets, squares, and parks”.

Works under the project commenced in 2012.

Read More

New €10m supermarket opening in Cork commuter town

More in this section

Gardaí investigating death of man in Kerry make second arrest Gardaí investigating death of man in Kerry make second arrest
Merck invests more than €440m in major Cork expansion set to create hundreds of jobs Merck invests more than €440m in major Cork expansion set to create hundreds of jobs
Event to highlight plight of homeless Defence Forces veterans takes place in Cork Event to highlight plight of homeless Defence Forces veterans takes place in Cork
cork developmentnorthside
Stolen artwork returned in Cork after two year hunt

Stolen artwork returned in Cork after two year hunt

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Making Cork a better place to live, work and do business Making Cork a better place to live, work and do business
Ace your beauty regime when living with psoriasis Ace your beauty regime when living with psoriasis
The home of Irish sport opens its world-class facilities to everyone The home of Irish sport opens its world-class facilities to everyone

Latest

National News

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more