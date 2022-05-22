Sun, 22 May, 2022 - 09:00

€600k investment in rural Cork roads

The scope of works includes road recycling, resurfacing and road markings.
The contract covers approximately 8km of road works on rural roads at four North Cork sites. 

John Bohane

AN investment of €600,000 has been made by Cork County Council on roads in north Cork.

Cork County Council has awarded the contract for the North Cork Road Recycling Contract 2022 to Thomas Murphy & Sons Machinery Ltd. The contract, valued at €600,000, covers approximately 8km of road works on rural roads at four North Cork sites, including Newmarket, Kiskeam, Boherbue, and Meelin.

Mayor of the County of Cork, Cllr Gillian Coughlan welcomed the announcement:

“In managing the county’s road network, Cork County Council’s role in rural parts of the county is vital, connecting communities with jobs and amenities.

“I’m very proud to see the council availing of environmentally sound options in delivering safe and sustainable solutions to the roads of north Cork,” she said.

Chief executive of Cork County Council, Tim Lucey said: “The North Cork Road Recycling programme is an example of the council’s commitment to finding innovative and sustainable ways to deliver services that our residents and visitors rely on.

“We understand the importance of the roads network for our local community, and we will continue to deliver cost-effective ways through which to meet the needs of our citizens and stakeholders.”

Suitable for rural roads, road recycling mixes material from the existing road pavement with bitumen and emulsion for the new surface leading to a reduction in emissions, a reduction on haulage of materials and a conservation of resources, providing substantial environmental benefits.

cork roadsnorth cork
