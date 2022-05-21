Sat, 21 May, 2022 - 09:30

Popular late night bar in Cork city reopens after two years

The late night bar, which opens every Friday and Saturday night from 8 ‘til late, has been revamped during its closure with a fresh interior.
Popular late night bar in Cork city reopens after two years

Gareth O'Callaghan pictured at the exclusive event at Popscene on Friday. Photo: Peter Pietrzak Photography

Amy Nolan

Popular 80’s and 90’s throwback bar, Popscene has reopened its doors following a two-year absence.

The late night bar, which opens every Friday and Saturday night from 8 ‘til late, has been revamped during its closure with a fresh interior.

Located at Voodoo Rooms on Oliver Plunkett St, Popscene is kitted out with themed décor including giant Rubik’s Cubes that double up as tables, novelty photo booths and a karaoke booth.

Revellers at an exclusive event to mark the reopening of Popscene. Photo: Peter Pietrzak Photography
Revellers at an exclusive event to mark the reopening of Popscene. Photo: Peter Pietrzak Photography

“Popscene evolved from the popular monthly night Now That’s What I Call Voodoo,” Popscene’s director, Stephen Forde explained. 

“We could see how popular that event was and decided to take a chance on creating a more permanent celebration of two iconic decades.

“We were inundated with queries about when we were reopening again while the bar was closed so we wanted to bring it back better than ever.” 

To mark the reopening, Popscene held an exclusive event last night featuring special guest, legendary DJ, Gareth O’Callaghan.

Prizes were handed out throughout the evening for best dressed as revellers donned their finest throwback outfits for the night.

Revellers at an exclusive event to mark the reopening of Popscene. Photo: Peter Pietrzak Photography
Revellers at an exclusive event to mark the reopening of Popscene. Photo: Peter Pietrzak Photography

“We’re delighted to have had the opportunity to host this event and show the people of Cork what it’s all about again.

“It was a brilliant atmosphere and we’re hoping it will mark the start of a great summer as the go-to place in Cork for people looking to relive the 80’s and 90’s, have a dance with their friends and enjoy some of our themed cocktails,” Mr Forde said.

Read More

Cork pub hosting free gigs in June

More in this section

New €10m supermarket opening in Cork commuter town New €10m supermarket opening in Cork commuter town
Volunteers who assisted during Covid-19 honoured at special recognition event in Cork County Hall Volunteers who assisted during Covid-19 honoured at special recognition event in Cork County Hall
'We’re missing opportunity to separate church and State': Cork GP says many not reassured over NMH 'We’re missing opportunity to separate church and State': Cork GP says many not reassured over NMH
cork businessentertainment
Hellish childhood: Cork mother jailed for cruelty/neglect of daughter

Hellish childhood: Cork mother jailed for cruelty/neglect of daughter

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Making Cork a better place to live, work and do business Making Cork a better place to live, work and do business
Ace your beauty regime when living with psoriasis Ace your beauty regime when living with psoriasis
The home of Irish sport opens its world-class facilities to everyone The home of Irish sport opens its world-class facilities to everyone

Latest

National News

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more