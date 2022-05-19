Thu, 19 May, 2022 - 21:07

Man dies after being hit by lorry on M8

The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene.
The southbound carriageway of the motorway remains closed to traffic between J11 Cahir south and J12 Mitchelstown north. 

Dominic McGrath

A man has died after being hit by a lorry on the M8 this afternoon. 

Gardai are appealing for witnesses after the man in his 60s was struck by an articulated lorry on the M8 motorway near Burncourt, Cahir, at around 3pm.

The driver of the lorry, a man in his 30s, did not require medical treatment.

The man’s body has been removed from the scene and the local coroner has been notified.

Gardai said the southbound carriageway of the motorway remains closed to traffic between J11 Cahir south and J12 Mitchelstown north, with diversions in place.

cork roads
<p>Planning has been granted for a massive expansion of the Penneys store on Cork city's main trading thoroughfare, a development that the president of Cork Business Association (CBA) hopes will “galvanise the city as a whole”. Picture: Dan Linehan</p>

