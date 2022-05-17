New fire station officially opened in Cork town

A new state-of-the-art fire station was officially opened in Kanturk on Friday, May 13 by the Mayor of the County of Cork, Cllr. Gillian Coughlan and Minister for Housing, Local Government and Heritage, Darragh O’Brien TD.

The facility on Percival Street replaces the old station at St Theresa’s which was home to Kanturk Fire Brigade for nearly 70 years.

Kanturk Fire Brigade which serves more than 15,000 people respond to approximately 130 incidents per year including house fires, road traffic collisions, chimney fires as well as gorse, hill, and grass fires.

Kanturk Fire Station is staffed by a local crew of ten people: a station officer, sub-station officer, driver mechanic, and seven firefighters.

Pictured is left/right, James Fogarty Deputy CE Cork County Council, the Mayor of the County of Cork, Cllr. Gillian Coughlan, Minister for Housing, Local Government and Heritage Darragh O'Brien, TD, and Ronnie Hennessy, HG Construction.

Mayor of the County of Cork, Cllr. Gillian Coughlan said:

“The new fire station serves Kanturk, Newmarket and many small villages in the vicinity. Kanturk Fire Brigade also provides additional assistance to crews in Mallow, Millstreet, Charleville, Abbeyfeale, and Castleisland.

“The old facility at St Theresa’s has served the town well for almost seven decades. However, it was on a confined site close to a housing estate and could not be upgraded, expanded, or modernised to meet the needs of a modern fire service."

"The new station on Percival Street is still located within the town centre but is a much larger and more modern building,” she added.

Pictured at the official opening is James Fogarty Deputy CE Cork County Council, the Mayor of the County of Cork, Cllr. Gillian Coughlan, Minister for Housing, Local Government and Heritage Darragh O'Brien, TD, and Louis Duffy, Director of Services, Cork County Council. Photo: Cathal Noonan

Deputy Chief Executive of Cork County Council, James Fogarty added:

“Kanturk is one of 20 fire stations located throughout the county of Cork. Cork County Council’s Architects’ Department worked closely with the Fire Service and other stakeholders on the design of the new fire station in Kanturk to allow for rapid connections through the building.

Mr Fogarty continued:

“Sustainability was another key driver for this project. Rainwater is harvested for use during drill training."

"There are also solar panels and an air source heat pump to reduce energy requirements. The boundary stone wall and gates which date from the 19th Century have also been carefully refurbished,” he said.

Minister for Housing, Local Government and Heritage, Darragh O’Brien TD said the new station will ensure the continued delivery of an effective emergency and fire safety response to the community for ‘generations’ to come.

“This new station will provide greatly improved facilities to ensure the continued delivery of an effective emergency and fire safety response to the community for generations to come.

“I also viewed the site of the new fire station at Macroom, which will soon be handed over to Cork County Council; and my Department are currently working with Cork County Council on a new Fire Station for Clonakilty.

"This long-term investment not only ensures the continued development of a sound service infrastructure of fire stations but reflects the importance we place on fire safety in terms of our citizens and property," he added.

Photo: Cathal Noonan

The contract for the new building in Kanturk was awarded to Cork company HG Construction, following a competitive tender valued at €1.8 million, and was funded by the Department of Housing, Heritage and Local Government.

The new fire station extends to 340m2 and has two appliance bays as well as a domestic bay to house the watch room, lecture/training room, kitchen, changing, and shower rooms.

It’s universally accessible meaning that people of all physical abilities can access and work in the building. Outside the station, there is a drill yard and parking facilities.