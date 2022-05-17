Popular 'Cheetah Run' at Fota Wildlife Park back after two year hiatus

The popular 5km Cheetah run at Fota Wildlife Park is taking place at the 100-acre park on Thursday May 19.

Olympian Aoife Cooke launched the 5-kilometre Cheetah Run at Fota Wildlife Park, which marks its return on Thursday, May 19 after a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic.

Fota Wildlife Park hosts the event in conjunction with Eagle Athletic and uses the funding raised to support conservation projects such as the re-introduction of the Madagascar Pochard to Lake Sophia in Northern Madagascar and the European Bison to Poland and Romania.

The race attracts 1000 participants and offers runners an exclusive route through the 100-acre Fota Wildlife Park – past giraffes, lions, tigers and cheetahs and through the neighbouring Fota House and Gardens.

DKANE 06/04/2022

Last year Eagle AC succeeded in raising over €4500 from a virtual race for Fota Wildlife Park which had been closed for several months that year due to the pandemic.

The race costs €15 per adult runner and €8 per juvenile. The juvenile race is open to those aged from 11 to 15 years of age. The Cheetah Run adult race commences at 8 pm and the juvenile race starts at 7.15 pm on Thursday May 19. Each runner can bring a maximum of four visitors along with them free of charge to watch the race Registration is open until Wednesday night at: https://www.myrunresults.com/events/fota_cheetah_run_2022/4368/details