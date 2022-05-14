Sat, 14 May, 2022 - 10:51

Cork cocktail bar up for elite industry award

The ultimate winners of the 2022 Spirited Awards will be announced at a ceremony at The Ritz-Carlton, New Orleans, on July 28, 2022.
Cork cocktail bar up for elite industry award

Andy Ferreira is Cask’s managing partner. Picture: John Allen

Echo reporter

Cask in Cork has been announced as a 2022 Spirited Awards Regional Top 10 Honoree for Best International Cocktail Bar for the Europe region.

“I’m absolutely thrilled Cask has been nominated as a regional honoree at the annual Spirited Awards,” Cask’s managing partner Andy Ferreira said. “Not just for Cask, but for the Irish bar industry as a whole. A Tales of the Cocktail nomination is renowned for being a pinnacle in our industry globally and seeing an Irish bar listed alongside some of the finest bars in the world is quite surreal.

“It’s all down to our amazing team, past and present, and the incredible Irish products we work with daily.”

As a Top 10 Europe Honoree, Cask joins a roll call of other international cocktail bars, including London bars Satan’s Whiskers, Tayēr + Elementary, and Three Sheets, along with Barcelona’s Two Shmucks.

The ultimate winners of the 2022 Spirited Awards will be announced at a ceremony at The Ritz-Carlton, New Orleans, on July 28, 2022.

Read More

Imperial Hotel donates €10,000 to two much loved Cork charities 

More in this section

Girl kicking soccer ball on meadow Cork girls have to choose between Confirmation and soccer final
Rebel Roundup: Stay up to date with Cork's top news this week Rebel Roundup: Stay up to date with Cork's top news this week
WATCH: Billionaire's super yacht touring Cork's coastline  WATCH: Billionaire's super yacht touring Cork's coastline 
cork business
<p>Gardaí at Gurranbraher are appealing for information following a shooting incident at a house in the Churchfield area of Cork in the early hours of this morning. Picture Denis Minihane.</p>

Man hospitalised following shooting at Cork city house

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Ace your beauty regime when living with psoriasis Ace your beauty regime when living with psoriasis
The home of Irish sport opens its world-class facilities to everyone The home of Irish sport opens its world-class facilities to everyone
New college is set to totally reshape Cork's education offering New college is set to totally reshape Cork's education offering

Latest

National News

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more