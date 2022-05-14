Cork cocktail bar up for elite industry award

Cask in Cork has been announced as a 2022 Spirited Awards Regional Top 10 Honoree for Best International Cocktail Bar for the Europe region.

“I’m absolutely thrilled Cask has been nominated as a regional honoree at the annual Spirited Awards,” Cask’s managing partner Andy Ferreira said. “Not just for Cask, but for the Irish bar industry as a whole. A Tales of the Cocktail nomination is renowned for being a pinnacle in our industry globally and seeing an Irish bar listed alongside some of the finest bars in the world is quite surreal.

“It’s all down to our amazing team, past and present, and the incredible Irish products we work with daily.”

As a Top 10 Europe Honoree, Cask joins a roll call of other international cocktail bars, including London bars Satan’s Whiskers, Tayēr + Elementary, and Three Sheets, along with Barcelona’s Two Shmucks.

The ultimate winners of the 2022 Spirited Awards will be announced at a ceremony at The Ritz-Carlton, New Orleans, on July 28, 2022.