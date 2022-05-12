Thu, 12 May, 2022 - 10:49

RTÉ 'DIY SOS' show kicks off Cork project 

The show which is back for a third series strives to help a deserving family facing hugely difficult personal circumstances get a significant home makeover to help improve their quality of life.
Baz Ashmawy on site in Cork. Picture: Chadwicks.

Roisin Burke

POPULAR RTÉ show DIY SOS: The Big Build Ireland has come to Cork to rebuild the home of 23-year-old Adam Drummond and his parents Mar and Brian.

'There's no place like home': DIY SOS to help Cork man move home following life-changing accident

Blackpool man Adam Drummond, an accomplished basketball player who represented his country in various grades and who played college basketball in the United States, suffered serious injuries following an accident last May.

The DIY SOS team has come to Cork this May to rebuild their house which will allow Adam to live in the family home again. Picture: Chadwicks
Adam, a member of Neptune Basketball Club, fell from a height and he has been told there is a 1% chance of him walking again.

He is currently adjusting to life in a wheelchair.

Both Adam and his parents have had to move out of their home as it is completely unsuitable for a wheelchair user. They are now temporarily staying in their friend’s ground-floor apartment.

The DIY SOS team has come to Cork this May to rebuild their house and make it possible for Adam to live in the family home again.

The new build will provide Adam and his family with the positive and productive environment he needs for his ongoing rehabilitation as well as his future as an independent young adult.

The new build will provide Adam and his family with the positive and productive environment he needs for his ongoing rehabilitation as well as his future as an independent young adult. DIY SOS. Picture: Chadwicks
<p>The building, home to Roches Stores for many decades, has been unused since tenants Debenhams closed their doors in April 2020. Picture: Denis Minihane.</p>

'Patrick Street could do with a boost': Welcome for news Roches Stores building could soon be on sale 

