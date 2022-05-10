Four Cork hotels ranked highly in prestigious 'best of the best' list

Four Cork hotels featured in a prestigious list of the top 25 hotels in Ireland.

The TripAdvisor list compiled the list based on votes from visitors and travellers and published its Travellers' Choice Best of the Best Awards 2022 this week.

The Montenotte Hotel, Cork, was named the sixth best hotel in Ireland with Fernhill House Hotel, Clonakilty, coming in a close seventh.

The very popular Inchydoney Island Lodge & Spa, Clonakilty, Ireland was sixteenth and The Five star Hayfield Manor Hotel was eighteenth.

Director of Sales & Marketing at the Montenotte Hotel, Ray Kelleher said the team were “over the moon” to be ranked so highly by visitors and by the organisation.

“Such an honour to be placed in the top ten at No six! Thank you one and all for all the amazing support we have received over the past 12 months!”