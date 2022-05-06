Pictures: Celebrations for community win in Passage

The people of Passage West came together this week to celebrate a recent community award win, and to thank a local councillor who they say helped make it all possible.

A street party was in full swing on Thursday evening outside the Passage West Creates craft shop on the main street, the recent recipient of the Mayor’s Community Overall Group Award.

The shop is run by a not-for-profit collective of crafters from across Cork Harbour and beyond, who work together to showcase Cork crafts with a local, sustainable, and ethical ethos in mind.

Singer songwriter John Spillane, in fine voice during his performance at the street party in Passage West.

Assumpta Lydon is one member of the Passage West Creates collective and has been patchworking and stitching for 25 years. She said the street festival was a “nice way to celebrate with the community” after taking home an award they were “thrilled” with.

“When we saw the book of all the projects we were up against, we thought there’s no way we’re going to win anything. So it was a lovely surprise, I was speechless, I actually couldn’t talk at all," she said.

"It was really lovely, we were honoured and very overwhelmed by it.”

Starting out as a pop-up shop in 2018, the collective was able to put down roots in the heart of Passage when a member of the community generously decided to buy a shop the crafters were operating out of, so they could continue their volunteer-led business in the storefront and workshop space.

Val Manova along with Ilya and Ivan Manov and Maria Markeviciute, enjoying some ice cream during the street party in Passage West.

The street party was fuelled by all local produce, brought together by Sharon Murphy of Passage West’s neighbourfood weekly market.

There was also music from Passage West’s men’s shed band and even a few tunes from local music legend John Spillane.

Assumpta Lydon, right, representing Passage West Community, making a special presentation to Cllr Marcia D'Alton, during the street party in Passage West.

The community also presented an award of thanks, crafted by members of the collective, to local councillor Marcia D’Alton, who they said went above and beyond to help with community projects like Passage West Creates.

“Marcia does so much for the community; we wanted to surprise her with something."