Funding opportunities open to Cork groups for city centre projects

Cork City Council has launched the City Centre Placemaking Fund 2022 and is inviting businesses and community groups in the city centre with ideas to apply.

Greening and urban biodiversity projects, street art, creative seating, atmospheric lighting and new unique events are just some of the projects which could be supported under the fund.

The placemaking fund, which was piloted in 2019, aims to support projects which enhance and enliven people's experience of the city centre.

The initiative is also aimed at increasing footfall in the city centre, giving a boost to local businesses.

Open to business network groups and community groups operating in Cork city centre, it strives to encourage collaboration in specific streets and neighbourhoods.

In previous years, the City Centre Placemaking Fund has supported projects such as Douglas Street parklet, the Kingfisher mural at Paul Street car park and events like La Cocina Publica, a theatre and dining experience evening held in the South Parish in 2019.

Cork City Council says it is particularly interested in projects that contribute to the greening of the streets and encourage urban biodiversity in the city centre which may include, for example: window boxes, hanging baskets, outdoor areas/rooftops with pollinator-friendly or edible plants, creating vertical green walls, food towers or installing bird/bat boxes or insect motels.

Projects that can demonstrate what is possible in an urban environment or that educate on this topic are welcomed.

Groups can apply for up to €10,000 for capital projects although many projects may cost much less.

New events may also be eligible if considered unique and contribute significantly to the fund’s objectives.

The application form can be downloaded from Cork City Council's website or by contacting:

John Hayes, Strategic and Economic Development Directorate, Cork City Council, City Hall, Cork.

Phone 021-4924115 or email to john_hayes@corkcity.ie (must be under 5MB).

The closing date of the receipt of applications is Monday, May 30.