Poetry in the Park branches out to three new locations in Cork

CORK City Council has launched a Poetry in the Park initiative with six parks set to embrace this inspiring outdoor exhibition series in the coming weeks.

Poetry in the Park was launched for Poetry Day Ireland 2021 in three parks around Cork city. The project was inspired during the Covid-19 pandemic lockdown to encourage those walking in their local areas to experience poetry by emerging and young poets, as well as established award winners, in public spaces.

Supported by Creative Ireland and celebrating Poetry Day Ireland 2022, Poetry in the Park will extend its offering to six parks over the next few weeks.

Senior Executive Librarian, Patricia Looney, said: “These installations bring poetry to people in their everyday lives, creating a sense of community, awareness, and celebration of the vibrant literary life of Cork city.

“The Marina Park, Gerry O’Sullivan Park, and Clogheenmilcon Sanctuary Walkway in Blarney will be included over the next few weeks,” she added.

The new series of works will feature established and award-winning poets, alongside emerging poets, young poets, and intercultural voices celebrating the diversity of life and literature in the city.

Events

To coincide with Poetry Day Ireland, which takes place on Thursday, April 28, several events have been planned for Cork.

This year’s theme of Poetry Day Ireland is ‘Written in the Stars’.

The events taking place across Cork include Written in the Stars, presented by West Cork Literary Society on Thursday, April 28, at 7.30pm in MacCarthy’s Bar, The Square, Castletownbere. Writers are invited to share and discuss poems of their own that reflect this year’s theme.

Painting Poetry Exhibition, by poet and artist Steph Sheahan, will be held on Thursday, April 28 from 6.30pm to 9pm at 4 Tuckey Street.

This will be a colourful showcase and graphic interpretation of a collection of Steph’s poetry through painting.

Open Mic, presented by 49 North Street in Skibbereen, is also holding an event this Thursday from 11am to 1pm with a very special guest in Pol O’Colmain.

Newmarket Librarian, Peter Keating, will read a selection of original poetry alongside works by other authors in Newmarket Library on Wednesday, April 27, at 11am, while members of Mallow Library’s Creative Writing and Poetry Groups present poetry readings from 3pm to 4.30pm on Thursday, April 28. The Poetry in the Park initiative was initially rolled out in Ballincollig Regional Park, Fitzgerald’s Park and Tramore Valley Park last year. It is now being rolled out to Marina Park, Clogheenmilcon and Gerry O’Sullivan Park in Farranree.