Delight as Ed Sheeran donates concert tickets to 160 Ukrainian residents in Cork town

"THIS gesture means so much to the residents,” said Eoin Derham after iconic pop star Ed Sheehan donated 160 tickets to the Convent Sanctuary in Buttevant for Friday night’s concert in Páirc Uí Chaoimh.

The British singer-songwriter who performed in Croke Park last weekend is playing two sold-out nights at Páirc Uí Chaoimh this week.

Sheeran who last performed in Leeside in 2018, is set to bring Cork to a standstill as the city braces itself for one of the most anticipated concerts in years.

Ed has donated 160 tickets to all the Ukrainian residents who are currently residing in the former Convent of Mercy in Buttevant in north Cork. Operating as Convent Sanctuary, it is now home to 160 Ukrainian residents.

Eoin Derham who helps with the social media page for the Convent Sanctuary said the gesture ‘means the world’ to the Ukrainian residents.

“It is a truly amazing gesture, and it means the world. It is good news. We are really thankful. The gesture means so much to the residents,” he said.

The gesture all came about after they reached out to Aiken Promotions about tickets for the residents said Mr Derham.

“We reached out to Aiken Promotions, and they got on to Ed’s team. He gave us the all-clear and they gave us a full number of tickets. It all happened quickly."

“The residents are delighted. They are all looking forward to a great night. Ed is a global superstar. He gets better and better. Before the concert, they are going to the Marina Market for food. It should be a great night in the Páirc,” he added.