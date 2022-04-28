Sheer delight as Ed arrives at Páirc Uí Chaoimh ahead of Cork concert 

Ed Sheeran has arrived at Páirc Uí Chaoimh ahead of the first of his two Cork concerts.

Tonight's much-anticipated concert will see 35,000 people descend on the stadium.

Gardaí took to social media to share pictures of the star arriving at the Páirc this evening.

From late afternoon, all roads to Pairc Ui Chaoimh were speckled with super fans, chip vans and merchandise vendors for the gig.

Lads and ladies, girls and boys, families and friends made their way to the stadium in balmy weather, with strong sunshine and a light breeze bringing relief from the heat.

The Cork gig inspired a wide range of fashionistas to unleash their style on the streets of the Rebel city with everything from dresses, crop tops, cut jeans and flowery prints making a strong impression in the multicoloured fanfare that milled the pavements en route to see Ed.

A strong Garda presence was also very visible along the pathways to Pairc Ui Chaoimh, with squad cars and hi viz wearing members kept an eye on the streams of fans, young and old that made their way to see the popular red head play in Cork.

The Marina Market was mobbed as the already popular venue picked up some customers from the masses making their way to the stadium and a lone pianist played Ed Sheeran songs on a keyboard in the sunshine as crowds hummed or sang along on their way past.