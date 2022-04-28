Everything to know ahead of tonight's Ed Sheeran concert 

AROUND 35,000 Ed Sheeran fans are set to make their way to Páirc Uí Chaoimh tonight as the British singer-songwriter kicks off the Cork leg of his Mathematics Tour.

From traffic restrictions to bag policies, here is everything you need to know ahead of attending the sold out gig.

What time is the concert starting?

Gates will open at 4pm today and tomorrow ahead of the concerts, with opening act Denise Chaila set to take the stage at 6pm, Maisie Peters from 7pm, and the man himself after 8pm.

The star played for well over two hours during his Croke Park gigs last weekend, so expect to be leaving the stadium after 10:30pm.

How do I get there?

Gardaí will be implementing a strict traffic management plan, with a cordon taking place around the stadium from 3pm.

From this time, there will be restrictions from the roundabouts at Monahan Road and Centre Park Road and on Crab Lane and Church Avenue. A full lockdown of the area will be in place from 5pm.

Attendees are encouraged to use public transport. Taxis can drop off and pick up at Victoria Road while bus operators are asked to use the nearby Circle K petrol station.

For those getting lifts, the Monahan Road roundabout is a 20-minute walk to the stadium, Ballintemple is a 10-minute walk and there will also be access points on the Blackrock Road.

Those with special needs will be allowed access to closer drop-off points.

How do I use my ticket?

Thursday's concert is fully sold out and Friday's gig is nearly sold out.

The Mathematics Tour is one of the industry’s first events with fully digital tickets. All tickets for the concerts are to be downloaded to smartphones from the Ticketmaster app.

It is advised to download the app and have the tickets ready to go before arriving at the stadium. Organisers are also urging attendees to have their phones fully charged.

Can I bring a bag?

Any bag larger than the size of an A4 sheet of paper will not be permitted into the stadium and all bags will be thoroughly searched.

Food and drink will be available to purchase inside but attendees are reminded to bring ID to purchase alcohol.

Gardaí will be enforcing a strict zero-tolerance policy when it comes to drinking alcohol on the streets and warn that anyone who does so may be subject to a fine.

What is the weather forecast?

Organisers are reminding attendees that the event is fully outdoors and to dress appropriately, especially when it comes to comfortable footwear.

Met Éireann is forecasting a dry night, with temperatures between 10 and 13 degrees.

However, it is worth bearing in mind that the temperature is set to dip to six degrees by 10pm.

What will the gig be like?

The Mathematics Tour is a lot flashier than Sheeran's previous gigs.

Fans were blown away by Sheeran’s opening gigs at Croke Park. Limerick rapper Denise Chaila particularly impressed the crowds, as did 21-year-old British pop star Maisie Peters.

Sheeran himself played 24 songs from a range of his albums including fan favourites like Shape of You, The A Team, and Galway Girl, with a few covers even sneaking their way in.

This tour is the first to feature a band and backers will join Sheeran on side stages for some of his more recent songs. Most of the gig, however, will see just Sheeran and his famous loop pedal on stage.

The 8-foot height, 360-degree stage rotates so there will be a good view from everywhere in the stadium. Just make sure to stand back from the flame throwers at the front of the stage.