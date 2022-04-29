Cars parked illegally are blocking access

MEMBERS of Clonakilty Access Group describe their meeting last week with local senior Garda management as “positive”, as gardaí pledge to work with the community to achieve greater accessibility.

Evie Nevin, secretary of Clonakilty Access Group, and Cionnaith Ó Súilleabháin, PRO, met with Superintendent Ger O’ Mahony and Sergeant Alec Butler to achieve greater public awareness regarding issues of accessibility in the town.

The group presented the gardaí with issues of concern, which its members feel need urgent attention ahead of the tourist season.

Clonakilty Access Group committee members Cionnaith Ó Súilleabháin and Evie Nevin with Supt Ger O’ Mahony and Alec Butler at Clonakilty Garda Station.

Cars parking illegally was the main point of concern raised by the group, with cars parking on double yellow lines and at crossing points topping the list of concerns.

Cars illegally parking on footpath surfaces was also listed as a major concern, as was cars parking in reserved disability spaces.

Bicycles and scooters being used illegally on footpaths was also raised as a concern.

Members of the group said after their meeting, that gardaí told them the meeting gave them a greater understanding of the issues affecting some of the town's residents. Overall the meeting was a success for both parties.

They said gardaí felt the meeting had raised awareness of the difficulties created by inconsiderate actions, but also of how sometimes small actions can often have positive effects for wheelchair-users, the visually impaired, and parents pushing prams and buggies in public areas of the town.

The gardaí have pledged to work with the community and the Access Group to ensure that problems are minimised, they said.

Access Group representatives also described as “positive” a recent meeting with Orla O’Donovan, chairperson of the Clonakilty Chamber of Commerce, at which it was agreed to update and re-launch ClonAbility 2022.

A campaign involving the businesses of the town was planned, and it was hoped this would raise awareness of accessibility difficulties for people with disabilities or impairments, and demonstrate how businesses can contribute to making Clonakilty a better place.