Fri, 29 Apr, 2022 - 07:00

Cars parked illegally are blocking access

Gardaí have pledged to work with the community and the Access Group to ensure that problems are minimised. 
Cars parked illegally are blocking access

Clonakilty Access Group committee members Cionnaith Ó Súilleabháin (left) and Evie Nevin (centre) with Supt Ger O’ Mahony and Alec Butler at Clonakilty Garda Station.

Donal O’Keeffe

MEMBERS of Clonakilty Access Group describe their meeting last week with local senior Garda management as “positive”, as gardaí pledge to work with the community to achieve greater accessibility.

Evie Nevin, secretary of Clonakilty Access Group, and Cionnaith Ó Súilleabháin, PRO, met with Superintendent Ger O’ Mahony and Sergeant Alec Butler to achieve greater public awareness regarding issues of accessibility in the town.

The group presented the gardaí with issues of concern, which its members feel need urgent attention ahead of the tourist season.

Clonakilty Access Group committee members Cionnaith Ó Súilleabháin and Evie Nevin with Supt Ger O’ Mahony and Alec Butler at Clonakilty Garda Station.
Clonakilty Access Group committee members Cionnaith Ó Súilleabháin and Evie Nevin with Supt Ger O’ Mahony and Alec Butler at Clonakilty Garda Station.

Cars parking illegally was the main point of concern raised by the group, with cars parking on double yellow lines and at crossing points topping the list of concerns.

Cars illegally parking on footpath surfaces was also listed as a major concern, as was cars parking in reserved disability spaces.

Bicycles and scooters being used illegally on footpaths was also raised as a concern.

Members of the group said after their meeting, that gardaí told them the meeting gave them a greater understanding of the issues affecting some of the town's residents. Overall the meeting was a success for both parties.

They said gardaí felt the meeting had raised awareness of the difficulties created by inconsiderate actions, but also of how sometimes small actions can often have positive effects for wheelchair-users, the visually impaired, and parents pushing prams and buggies in public areas of the town.

The gardaí have pledged to work with the community and the Access Group to ensure that problems are minimised, they said.

Access Group representatives also described as “positive” a recent meeting with Orla O’Donovan, chairperson of the Clonakilty Chamber of Commerce, at which it was agreed to update and re-launch ClonAbility 2022.

A campaign involving the businesses of the town was planned, and it was hoped this would raise awareness of accessibility difficulties for people with disabilities or impairments, and demonstrate how businesses can contribute to making Clonakilty a better place.

Read More

Pesticides found in drinking water supplies in two Cork towns

More in this section

Sheer delight as Ed arrives at Páirc Uí Chaoimh ahead of Cork concert  Sheer delight as Ed arrives at Páirc Uí Chaoimh ahead of Cork concert 
Lidl officially open new store in Cork town Lidl officially open new store in Cork town
Cork lotto player wins €1 million Cork lotto player wins €1 million
west corkcork garda
Delight as Ed Sheeran donates concert tickets to 160 Ukrainian residents in Cork town

Delight as Ed Sheeran donates concert tickets to 160 Ukrainian residents in Cork town

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Fancy a half-price 'March makeover' for your bathroom? Fancy a half-price 'March makeover' for your bathroom?
Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground
A businesswoman putting coin into piggy bank and a light bulb over coins stack on the table Tips for saving energy

Latest

National News

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more